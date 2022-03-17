Galaxy Book 2 to come with free curved Odyssey gaming monitor

Samsung revealed its new Galaxy Book 2 models at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, and it has now announced that pre-orders for the devices have opened. Yet in an interesting offer that might be hard to resist, all pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and Galaxy Book 2 360 that are purchased through Samsung.com will also come with a free gaming monitor.

When you pre-order the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which is the flagship 2-in-1 model, you get a free 32 inch Odyssey Gaming Curved Monitor, which is worth $330. The traditional laptop, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, meanwhile, comes with the same monitor if you pre-order. Finally, pre-orders for the Galaxy Book 2 360 come with a free 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor, which is worth $260.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $900, as it is a budget-friendly 2-in-1. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $1,050, while the flagship Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,250.

If you opt to trade in a device, you can save on your pre-order on Samsung.com. the Galaxy Book 2 360 starts at $550 with eligible trade-in, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro starts at $600 with eligible trade-in, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $780 with eligible trade-in.

Signature features of the new Galaxy Book 2 lineup include OLED screens, with the exception of the Galaxy Book 2 360, which has a standard LCD panel. All the devices also come with Intel’s latest 12th-generation processors. the Galaxy Book 2 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro are Intel Evo certified.

In addition to the international performance boosts, what this means is you’ll get security features deeply integrated into the hardware, firmware, and software to boost protection against potential cyberattacks. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro even has support for 5G thanks to its nano-SIM slot.

As for the monitors, these are very good choices for light gaming — which should be fine on these devices thanks to Intel’s Iris graphics. The 32-inch Odyssey G35T Curved Gaming Monitor sports a 165Hz refresh rate, a slim three-sided border design, and good contrast ratios. It is only Full HD at 1920 x 1080 resolution, however. The 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor, meanwhile, sports a 144 Hz refresh rate and a bigger 1800 radius curvature, but is still only Full HD.

In addition to the gaming monitors, all Galaxy Book 2 pre-orders come with 30% off Samsung Care Plus. This is Samsung’s protection plan, where you can get 24/7 dedicated support, accidental damage protection, and an extended warranty on your device.

