Digital Trends
Computing

ThisPersonDoesNotExist has spawned a host of amazing copycat sites

Luke Dormehl
By

Who can predict what’s going to evolve into a popular online meme? One day it might be a humorous celebrity reaction at an awards ceremony; the next it’s a cutting-edge Nvidia generative A.I. that’s capable of dreaming up original images out of nowhere. The second of these options sums up what happened recently when a new website titled ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com popped up online. Using a pair of adversarial neural networks, it can generate highly convincing human faces which — you guessed it! — don’t actually exist.

Inspired by that website, a number of other generative adversarial network, or GAN, sites have now emerged, too, using the same StyleGAN machine learning tool to generate everything from slightly creepy cats to imaginary Airbnb listings to computer-created anime love interests. The GAN works by pitting neural networks against each other to generate new images, and then tries to spot which one is real and which is fake. Over time, the “generator” part of the GAN gets more adept at creating fakes.

“I was interested in ThisPersonDoesNotExist because I could not understand how such a thing could possibly work,” Christopher Schmidt, creator of ThisAirBNBDoesNotExist, told Digital Trends. “I figured that surely the model must be working from some template to make its images. Finding out that it was not — that it was truly able to take any random set of inputs, and convert it to a realistic-seeming representation of a face — was a huge surprise to me. I will completely admit I still don’t understand how it works, but I do understand that it works, and it’s an interesting space to be in.”

The technology behind all of these websites is the same, as is the approximate layout of the sites, which allow users to hit “refresh” as many times as they wish, and provides a 100-percent new image every time. However, as noted, the images created span a wide range of genres — and all come with their own challenges.

“I picked anime out of a mix of intrinsic amusement factor, availability of high-quality, data, and genuine difficulty for machine learning,” Gwern Branwen, creator of ThisWaifuDoesNotExist, told us. “Anime is not something you see in many published papers, and is something everyone can appreciate: bad results are funny, while good results are even funnier.”

If you’re interested in machine learning, the results of these myriad websites show just how impressive and versatile Nvidia’s GAN is. If you’re not, and just want to be entertained, then the oftentimes surreal results generated by imaginary cats, fake rental properties, and anime heartthrobs that no actual artist has created are nonetheless sure to hit the sweet spot.

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Huawei MateBook 14 hands-on
Product Review

Is the MateBook 14 just another Huawei laptop, or is it something special?

Huawei is now launching a new MateBook 14 laptop. Joining the MateBook 13, it sits in between the MateBook X and MateBook D series and promises premium design at an affordable price.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2019 review
Product Review

Inside the updated Matebook X Pro is an Nvidia graphics card no one's heard of

Does the MateBook X Pro have what it takes to be the better version of itself? We spent some hands-on time with the unit ahead of Mobile World Congress, and here is more on our experience.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft HoloLens front angle
Computing

Here’s how to watch Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 press conference

It is widely believed that Microsoft's WMC conference will be the stage for the unveiling of the next generation of its HoloLens mixed reality headset. We have the live stream right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

Microsoft unveils $3,500 HoloLens 2 at MWC 2019. Here’s what you need to know

The HoloLens 2 is ripe for an announcement. Here's what Microsoft has revealed so far, what's likely in store for the next generation HoloLens, and everything that we know about this mixed reality headset.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Tyler Lacoma
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

The best Raspberry Pi 3 kits for coders, gamers, and DIY projects

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad laptops get faster with Ryzen 7 and new MX250 graphics

The ultra-slim Windows 10 devices are all getting subtle design changes and specs bumps with options for AMD's latest Ryzen 7 processors, as well as the newest Whiskey Lake processors from Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Envy X2 qualcomm's LTE PC
Computing

5G isn’t only for phones. Here’s how Qualcomm just paved the road to 5G PCs

The future of the PC is the cloud, and Qualcomm wants to lead the charge by pairing its Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PC processor with its X55 5G modem, allowing people to access cloud storage and stream apps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
macbook pro 2019 2
Computing

A 16-inch MacBook Pro might be the MacBook we've always wanted

Windows laptops are now picking up slimmer bezels and other features which make the MacBook look a bit old in comparison. Here's what we want in the 2019 MacBook Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
qualcomm connected car reference platform qca6696
Cars

Qualcomm draws a road map to the self-driving car of the future

Qualcomm's 2nd generation Connected Car Reference Platform and the QCA6696 chip bring next-gen Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity to cars -- and build a bridge to the vehicles of the future.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
how to convert mp4 mp3 converter header
Computing

Converting files from MP4 to MP3 is made easy with these online, offline tools

Sometimes you just want the audio without the video. In this guide, we'll show you how to convert an MP4 to an MP3 using web-based software and dedicated programs for both Windows and MacOS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo yoga thinkpad noise canceling headphones anc image 2
Home Theater

Lenovo’s new Yoga and ThinkPad ANC headphones are built for business

Watch out Bose, Lenovo is the latest company to take aim at your noise-canceling supremacy. The company launched a pair of hybrid ANC Bluetooth headphones under the ThinkPad and Yoga brands, with prices that demand attention.
Posted By Simon Cohen
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Nvidia’s 1660 Ti could bring Turing power to laptops without ray tracing

Nvidia's next Turing graphics chip might be a laptop variant of its recent 1660 Ti, offering midrange performance to gamers who don't want to try out features like RTX ray tracing and deep learning supersampling.
Posted By Jon Martindale