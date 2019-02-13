Share

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Surface Laptop 2. It is not clear how long this deal will last, but it covers a wide variety of configurations of Microsoft’s MacBook alternative and brings prices down to as low as $900.

Currently, the best deal in Amazon’s sale brings the price of the platinum Surface Laptop 2 with the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid-state drive down from $1,000 to $900. This base model is great for multitasking and web browsing and can get most of your work done right. However, if you’re looking for more storage space for photos, videos, and documents, the platinum variant with a 256GB solid-state drive is also on sale, bringing its price down from $1,300 to $1,100.

As a separate offer, and for more processing power for editing photos or videos, Amazon is offering a discount on the platinum Surface Laptop 2 with the Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. That offer brings the price to $2,000, which is a full $200 less than the current price at the Microsoft Store. Finally, for the best processing power and also the most storage, Amazon’s sale also covers the Surface Laptop 2 with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid-state-drive. This offer cuts down the price from $2,700 to $2,490— a $210 difference.

The Surface Laptop 2 comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display and has up to 14.5 hours battery life. It hasn’t changed much over the original version, but it is a notable option if you’re looking for a new Windows device. It is powered by Intel’s eighth-generation U-series processors, which are quad-core and pack more performance over earlier-generation devices. There might not be USB-C ports on board, but the laptop does feature Windows Hello face recognition for seamless and easy logins in Windows 10.

If you’re looking for deals on other Surface devices, the Surface Pro 6 is currently on sale at Costco. For $800, you can get the Surface Pen and Surface Keyboard included, but only if you’re a paid member of the wholesaler. Dell is also holding a Presidents’ Day sale on some of its products, bringing pricing on some of its Alienware and XPS laptops down by as much as $400.