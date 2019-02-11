Share

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, desktop, or gaming notebook this week, you’re in luck. Dell launched its biggest Presidents’ Day sale ever, running from February 11 to February 19, promising big savings on its Alienware, XPS products, and more.

The leading doorbuster deal during the Presidents’ Day sale happens on February 19 at 11 a.m. ET. It cuts the price on the Alienware M15 by $400 and brings its overall price from $2,049 to $1,650. The gaming laptop comes with a powerful eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor and last generation’s Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. You’ll also find that it packs 16GB of RAM as well as a 256GB solid-state drive. We reviewed it in December and were impressed by its 144Hz screen, robust build quality, and fantastic gaming performance.

Another big deal cuts the price on the Dell XPS 13 down from $1,470 to $1,200. It comes with the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This model features a Full HD Infinity Edge Display for an edge-to-edge viewing experience, a highlight for us in our review of the laptop.

Dell is also discounting several other of its Alienware gaming products and placing the overall pricing under $2,000. That includes a February 18 2 p.m. doorbuster on the Alienware Aurora desktop (now $1,400 instead of $2,099,) and the 11 a.m. doorbuster on the Alienware 17 gaming laptop (now $1,600 instead of $2,000.) Both these are solid options for gaming. The Alienware Aurora comes with the GTX 1080 graphics card, and Alienware Liquid Cooling. Meanwhile, the Alienware M17 comes with the GTX 1070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

As part of this sale, several monitors are also discounted. For the ultimate gaming setup, you can save $600 and get the Alienware 34 Curved Monitor, and a $100 Dell Promo gift card for $900. That total package usually has an otherwise estimated value of $1,850. You can also get the Dell 27 monitor for $150 instead of $249, which is a great price for a 27-inch Full HD monitor with HDMI and VGA connectivity.

Finally, there are some deals on Dell’s affordable Inspiron products. Starting at 11 a.m. on February 19, you can get the Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 for $200 instead of $280. You also can get the Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $600 instead of $800.