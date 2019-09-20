Computing

Managing dozens of tabs on Google Chrome is about to get way easier

Google has announced an update to tab management in Chrome, and it just might make your life a bit more organized.

According to the company, the next update will introduce a grid-style layout for tabs; you can select from an assortment of colors, which will change the color of the tab strip and will also change the color of the entire web page, including new tabs you open up. Google also mentioned that the next update would allow you to view the title of each open tab by moving your cursor, which should help those guilty of keeping hundreds of tabs opened up at a time.

The new update will also offer you the ability to group multiple tabs by dragging and placing them on a grid layout. On top of that, once the new update rolls out, Google promises that Chrome introduces new creative options for shortcuts. This gives you the ability to edit the icons on your favorite websites and will be displayed on a new tab page, while also allowing you to choose the color options and modify the theme.

Tab management has been one of Google Chrome’s weak spot for years, as browsers like Safari, Opera, and Firefox have offered more intuitive ways of organizing your tabs. As more and more applications move to the web, having proper tools to manage it all will be important. In the past, we’ve had to rely on Chrome extensions for any type of tab grouping or management.

Aside from ways to customize your Chrome browser to your liking, the new update will make some minor changes to the address bar, allowing you to receive results at a much quicker rate. That means you will get instant answers on a slew of different topics; whether they’re curious to know what the weather is like in the next few days or keep track on upcoming events for their favorite sports teams.

Although Google has yet to announce when these new changes will officially roll out, Margaret Schmidt, the Senior Director of Chrome’s Product Management and User Experience mentioned that users can expect the new features “later this year.”

