  1. Computing

Google’s new Chrome add-on lets you create links to specific text on a webpage

By

Google has released a new Chrome extension that lets you link to a specific block of text inside a webpage. Similar to how you’d create YouTube links to a video’s timestamp, these customized web addresses directly skip to and highlight the section you’ve selected as soon as the webpage renders.

Simply called Link to Text Fragment, the add-on is available on the Chrome Web Store for free. To use it, first make sure you have the latest version of either Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Next, once you’ve installed the extension on your computer, right-click a piece of text on a webpage and select the Copy Link to Selected Text option. You can then paste the link wherever you’d like to share it.

Link to Text Fragment is based on a new technology Google recently rolled out for its Chrome browser called Text Fragments. It’s the same module Google is now employing to highlight the snippet that appears at the top of a web search when you click the linked source.

While it was already possible to compose these fragmented links by appending the text in question at the end of a normal URL, Link to Text Fragment saves you from manual labor and lets you generate them with a click of a button.

This capability is limited to Google Chrome and Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. Therefore, the addresses Link to Text Fragment produces won’t work on other browsers like Firefox or Safari. In a technical blog post, Google says that as of June 17, “Safari and Firefox have not publicly signaled an intent to implement the feature.” On incompatible browsers, the link will open the webpage as it normally would.

Link to Text Fragment is a handy extension that can especially prove useful when you want to guide someone to a section inside a lengthy webpage. However, due to the nascent technology it is based on, it’s far from perfect yet. In my testing, I found it largely inconsistent as it would often refuse to highlight the text or throw an error that said I needed to select a longer sequence of text.

Editors' Recommendations

You can now video chat with up to 32 people on Google Duo

Google Duo 32 person video calls

How to enable cookies

woman sitting and using laptop

Windows 10 May 2020 Update plagued by issues with Chrome, printing, and more

windows search down fix 10 cortana laptop 768x768

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

These are the best cheap wireless keyboard deals for June 2020

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

What to expect from WWDC 2020: iOS 14, a new iMac, and more

Apple's WWDC 2020 promotional imagery

Apple gives MacBook Pro 16 a massively powerful GPU upgrade

The best gaming laptops for 2020

The best laptops under $500 for 2020

The best budget laptops for 2020

Here’s how to set up a virtual private network (VPN) on your Xbox One

how to set up vpn xbox one x

Apple’s Mac Pro gets user-expandable SSD kit

mac pro display xdr first look wwdc 2019 hands on 10

How to check your PC’s frame rate, or FPS, when playing video games

Apple lifts the lid on how its App Store generated $500B in 2019

These are the best cheap external hard drive deals for June 2020