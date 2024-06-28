 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google is cracking down on internet security in this big way

By
Connection is not private warning from Google.
Google

Google is making some serious changes to digital certificate security on the web, the company announced on its Security blog. The big news is that Google will no longer trust certificates from two large security firms — Entrust or AffirmTrust — due to repeated security lapses.

According to Google, the companies, which are Certificate Authorities (CA), have demonstrated patterns of unmet improvement commitments, compliance failures, and no measurable progress in how fast the company responds to publicly disclosed incident reports.

Recommended Videos

Digital certificates are an online file that authenticates and secures the data of a site, and they’re frequently the target of hackers. Exploiting a vulnerable digital certificate can be a huge deal for online security, hence why Google’s taking the measure so seriously.

As a result of Google’s decision, Chrome users will see warnings about untrusted connections as early as October 31, 2024.

Users will see this warning regarding TLS server authentication certificates when they update to Chrome 127+ and the ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID error when they access this type of site. Sites that use Entrust include merrilledge.com, moneygram.com, and ey.com.

You can always check if a connection is secure by clicking the “Tune” icon in Chrome on the left of the address bar > Connection is secure > Certificate is valid. Website owners can rest easy if the organization field under the “Issued By” heading doesn’t list Entrust or AffirmTrust.

Valid certificate on Digital Trends.
Judy Sanhz / Digital Trends

Google is advising website owners to move to a new publicly trusted CA Owner as soon as possible before the deadline. It is also likely that this may set a precedent for future actions by the tech giant regarding other Google products.

However, it’s worth noting that Enterprise customers will have the option of continuing to trust Entrust if that is what they choose to do.

This isn’t the first time Google has warned companies to clean up their act. In 2015, they also gave Symantec an ultimatum concerning unauthorized HTTPS certificates that employees had been issuing. Despite the news of sites being tagged unreliable, there are ways you can dramatically increase security in Google Chrome, such as by encrypting your passwords.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Judy Sanhz
Judy Sanhz
Computing Writer
Judy Sanhz is a Digital Trends computing writer covering all computing news. Loves all operating systems and devices.
Google has a great idea to fix your tab chaos in Chrome
Google Drive in Chrome on a MacBook.

If you use Google Chrome and are sick of managing an unruly mass of tabs in your web browser, help may soon be at hand. That’s because Google is testing a new feature that could bring order to your tab chaos.

As spotted by Leopeva64 on X (formerly Twitter), a new edition of Google Chrome Canary (a version of Chrome that lets users test out experimental features) contains a new tool called Organize Tabs nestled in the top-left corner of the browser.

Read more
Best gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
An Alienware m16 gaming laptop in use on a desk, playing Baldur's Gate III.

If you're thinking of picking up a new gaming laptop, there are actually a lot of excellent choices out there, with some huge advances in the last few years that have made them thinner, more powerful, and even cheaper. In fact, some of the best gaming laptops can even compete with the best gaming desktops, so there are a lot of options out there depending on your budget and your needs. Either way, pretty much most modern laptops you buy will be able to play the best PC games without too much of a hassle.

To help you with picking something great, we've found deals from some of the best laptop brands and include Lenovo laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, and HP laptop deals, although if you're looking for some more general deals, these laptop deals have some good options, too.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $650 price cut at Dell
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

If you're the type of person who travels a lot and doesn't want to deal with having a large gaming laptop take up space and weight in your bag, then you'll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives. For example, this tiny 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 is a solid gaming laptop that's great for carrying around, and it's got a solid GPU under the hood, so you aren't falling totally behind in gaming. Even better, Dell has discounted its usual $2,150 price tag down to just $1,500, which is a massive $650 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and you'll be happy to know that the Alienware x14 R2 comes with an RTX 4060, which is a very solid 1080p GPU. Of course, that does pose a bit of a problem given that the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, and while you can hit the maximum of either, you can't do both. Even so, if you're the type of person who likes to play both competitive and fast-paced games, as well as more narratively driven stuff, it gives you a lot of leeway in figuring out what graphical settings work best for you, which is always a nice thing to have.

Read more