Digital Trends
Computing

Hacker plays ‘Doom’ on John McAfee’s ‘unhackable’ BitFi Bitcoin wallet

Jon Martindale
By
hacker doom bitfi mcafee wallet bitfihacked

A 15-year-old bedroom hacker has managed to get classic first-person shooter Doom running on the allegedly “unhackable” BitFi crypto-wallet touted by tech-evangelist and paid promoter John McAfee. Although the Bitcoins that the wallet gives access too still appear unaffected by the hack, it doesn’t bode well for the device, which some have described as little more than a modified Android phone.

BitFi is a cryptocurrency device that is designed to provide a hardware portal to a cloud-connected wallet. Bitcoins and other altcoins aren’t stored on the device itself, but it does facilitate transactions. Although it has drawn some interest from security professionals and crypto-enthusiasts, it garnered most of its attention through affiliation with tech personality, John McAfee, who claimed it was unhackable. He also placed a bounty on it, offering $250,000 to anyone who could hack the device and steal Bitcoin from the cloud-connected wallet.

Within weeks, several hacks of the device had been completed, leading to people modifying its boot screen. Now, a self-described “adversarial thinker” has rooted it completely. Saleem Rashid was able to get Doom running on the Bitfi wallet without much difficulty. He has previously shown how it’s possible to extract sensitive information from other hardware wallets, like Trezor.

Although John McAfee has been keen to point out that such hacks do not qualify for the quarter-million-dollar reward, as they have not extracted the coins from the attached cloud wallet, this rooted hack is just the beginning. As “Abe Snowman” alludes to in the replies to the above tweet, there are reasons that security researchers are heading down this path of cracking the device.

BitFi itself continues to defend the unhackable nature of its device, though it has made some statements to distance itself from McAfee, as PenTestPartners highlights. It also recently fired its social media coordinator after a series of defamatory tweets, which hasn’t left the company in good standing. Indeed, such actions have landed BitFi with a nomination for the “Lamest Vendor” of the year in the Pwnie Awards, which is quite an achievement in itself.

Although the BitFi hasn’t been demonstrably hacked to the point of releasing its bounty Bitcoins, the speed with which the supposedly unhackable and “storage-free” (it actually does have storage) wallet was hacked doesn’t bode well for its future.

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a PC
samsung galaxy tab s4 press
Product Review

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung just upped its Android tablet game

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has a beautiful screen, decent speakers, and a desktop interface for when you want a computing-like experience. Is it a worthwhile laptop replacement? Here’s our review.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
epson fastfoto ff 689w announced ff680w rt ang 1
Photography

New Epson scanner converts photos from old shoe boxes to the cloud in seconds

Epson's batch photo scanner just got faster -- the new Epson FastFoto FF-680W scans a photo a second and can also automatically upload the scans to Google Drive and Dropbox. The scanner also includes software with text recognition.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
AR Emoji
Mobile

Express yourself with our handy guide on how to make emoji

Emoji rule the world these days, but no matter how many are out there, there's always room for one more. Here's how to make an emoji of your own, so you can express yourself without relying on Unicode.
Posted By Will Nicol
best cable modems internet router
Computing

Network routers with roaming enabled are likely susceptible to a new attack

Jens Steube discovered a new method to break into network routers while researching new ways to attack the WPA3 security standard. He stumbled onto an attack technique capable of cracking hashed WPA-PSK passwords.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

3 easy ways to capture a screenshot on your Windows computer

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, but it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here are the three basic ways take a screenshot on a PC, using both built-in utilities and free software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Book 2
Computing

Microsoft finishes turning File Explorer dark in latest Windows update

Windows Insiders in the Fast ring can experience Microsoft's completed work on turning File Explorer dark in Build 17733. There isn't much else in terms of new features and the update comes with a number of known issues.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
magic leap offers another peek at its ar tech via new demo video
Virtual Reality

Magic Leap One no longer asks for a leap of imagination. Here's how it works

The Magic Leap One AR headset is now available for a rather hefty price. Here's everything you need to know about the device including the price, where it can be purchased, the hardware powering Magic Leap's goggles and more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4a files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
HP laptops
Deals

Save $670 on the HP 15t Touch laptop while you still can

Normally retailing at $1,240, the HP 15t Touch laptop is an absolute steal at just $570. If you're looking for a decent entry-level laptop for work, school, or just streaming videos, this is the laptop deal for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
YouTube Variable Speed
Computing

Saving your favorite YouTube videos for posterity is quick, easy with these tools

Learning how to download YouTube videos is easier than you might think. There are plenty of great tools you can use, both online and offline. These are our favorites and a step by step guide on how to use them.
Posted By Jon Martindale
blockchain could be implemented in electoral voting by 2019 floridians go to the polls for early
Computing

Georgia under fire for lax voting security after precinct’s 243-percent turnout

The state of Georgia is facing a federal lawsuit over inconsistencies in its primary election earlier this year. A major point of concern is the voting machines which recorded all sorts of problems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
paintshop pro 2019 launches paintshoppro2019
Photography

PaintShop Pro 2019 is more well-rounded with 360 compatibility, speed boost

Photoshop alternative PaintShop Pro 2019 can now eliminate tripods from 360 photos and turn photos into stylized paintings. The new tools join a long list of performance improvements and interface enhancements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Chrome OS
Computing

Google Chrome now shows browser notifications in Windows 10 Action Center

Google's switch to displaying Chrome notifications inside Windows 10's Action Center gives users more control. Now, Windows 10's Focus Assist, a do not disturb function, can also be applied to Chrome notifications.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen