The Hilton Hotel in Panama features an insane Alienware gaming room

The next time you’re on vacation in Panama City, you may not have any time for sightseeing at Casco Viejo or the Balboa Avenida walkway. This particular Hilton Hotel not only offers free W-Fi, but Room 2425 has been turned into the ultimate gaming getaway, courtesy of Alienware.

PC Gamer expanded on some of the details of the high-end setup, which was originally highlighted with a gallery of drool-worthy images at the Spanish-language site Xataca. Once you check in, you’ll be greeted with beefy Alienware gaming PCs, high-definition displays, booming surround sound, and even a virtual reality (VR) setup with an Occulus Rift headset.

Echale un vistazo al #Alienware Room ???? ???? en el Hotel @HiltonPanama ¡El primero de su tipo! ???? pic.twitter.com/VPpw87sXya — Alienware Latinoamérica (@AlienwareLatAm) April 17, 2018

Alienware Latinoamérica shared some of the images of the room on Twitter, which showcases the futuristic sci-fi styling and amenities such as beanbag chairs and Alienware-branded pillows.

‏As to the hardware itself, you’ll have no problems staying cool in the racing simulator chair with upholstery designed using NASA’s Outcast technology, which protects astronauts from temperature fulgurations. Then you can boot up your favorite shooter on a 4K 65-inch OELD TV using a PC loaded with an Intel Core i7-8700 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

For lighter fare, there’s also an Alienware 15 laptop on the desk powered by a Core i7-7700HQ processor and a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

The room also features lighting that responds to the game you’re playing using the immersive Alienware AlienFX technology, as well as peripherals too numerous to list.

Hilton has been experimenting with smart room technology for some time, but this new partnership with Alienware is taking things to the next level. Juan Carlos Garcés of Intel told the website Homecrux, “With this unique offer in the market, once again the Hilton Panama Hotel is consolidated as a hotel that focuses its tourism offer on providing unique and memorable experiences to its customers, guests, and visitors.”

The room runs $349 per night and features a fantastic view of the Panama City beaches and the Pacific Ocean, but most visitors staying in Room 2425 will probably spend their entire vacation with the curtains drawn. Just be sure the minibar is fully stocked beforehand.