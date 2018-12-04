Digital Trends
Computing

How to extend Wi-Fi range with another router

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Jon Martindale
By
how to extend wi fi range with another router turn a into wireless repeater

If you’ve got an old router collecting dust somewhere, there’s a good chance you can turn it into a repeater yourself, helping to eliminate those dead sports in your home. The default firmware included on your router almost certainly doesn’t allow it, but alternative open-source firmware DD-WRT does.

Once you’ve done that, you need to make a decision: Do you want a wireless repeater or a wireless receiver? A wireless repeater receives existing wireless signals and re-broadcasts them, increasing the range of your wireless network. An access point is simply a second router offering wireless access to the network, which requires a wired connection to the primary router but offers better performance.

Once you have made your decision, follow through with the reset below and then jump to the section that’s relevant to your choice.

Do a 30/30/30 reset

Before we configure everything, let’s make sure your DD-WRT router is using the default settings. To do this, we do what is called a hard reset — or 30/30/30 reset — which removes any and all configurations from the NVRAM of your router. Here’s how it’s done.

reset-button

Step 1: With the router plugged into the power supply, hold the “reset” button located on the bottom of the router for 30 seconds. Your router will reset, and this is normal. Keep holding the button.

Step 2: Now, keep holding the reset button, and unplug the router. Wait for 30 seconds.

Step 3: Keep holding the reset button, and plug the router in. Keep the reset button pressed down for 30 seconds.

That’s right: you’re holding the button for 30 seconds with the router on, then 30 seconds with the router off, then 30 seconds with the router on again. When this is done, you’re ready to do some configuring.

Setting up DD-WRT as a wireless repeater

If the router is currently plugged into any network, unplug it — we don’t need any Ethernet cables for a repeater. Now connect to the router wirelessly. The default SSID will be dd-wrt, and you’ll need to set an admin username and password.

Step 1: First, head to the “Wireless” section and click the “Basic” tab.

dd-wrt-repeater-wireless-settings

Step 2: Set “Wireless Mode” to “Repeater.”

Step 3: Set “Wireless Network Mode” to match your router. This might require some research on your part, though “Mixed” is fairly universal.

Step 4: Set the SSID to match your router. We chose “Potcasting,” because that’s the name of the router we’re hoping to repeat.

Step 5: Under “Virtual Interfaces,” click “Add.”

Step 6: Give the new virtual interface a unique SSID. We used “Potcasting-Repeater,” but you can use whatever name you like. Just don’t use the same name as your primary network.

Step 7: Hit “Save,” but do not hit Apply just yet. You should wait until you’re completely finished.

Now let’s head to the “Wireless Security” section.

dd-wrt-repeater-security-settings

Step 1: Under the “Physical interface” section, make sure the settings exactly match those of your primary router. For example, if your primary router uses WPA2 Personal with TKIP encryption, set things the same here, and enter your key as you would if you were connecting from a PC or phone.

Step 2: Next, under the “Virtual interface” section, you’ll establish the settings you’ll use to connect to this router. It’s best to make these identical to the settings in the “Physical interface” section.

Step 3: Hit “Save,” but hold off on “Apply.”

Almost done! Now, head to the “Security” section, disable the “SPI Firewall,” and uncheck everything housed under “Block WAN Requests.” Then, hit “Save.”

Finally, head to “Setup” and select “Basic setup.” Under “Network Setup,” change the Router IP to a different subnet than that of your primary router. For example, if your main router’s IP is “192.168.1.1,” set the repeater’s IP to “192.168.2.1.”

dd-wrt-repeater-network-settings

With all of this done, go back to every page you configured and make sure all of the settings are correct. When you’re sure everything is right, hit the “Apply” button. Your router will restart, and eventually, you’ll see the SSID you chose earlier for your repeater. Connect to it, and verify that your internet is working by heading to the Digital Trends website (or any other). If it works, you now have a wireless repeater!

If you can’t get this working, review your settings, or find more information on the DD-WRT wiki.

When it comes to physically placing it in your home, the repeater depends on receiving a wireless signal from your primary router to do its job, so placing it in a dead zone likely won’t do you much good. Ideally, the repeater should be placed near the dead zone, but close enough to the router to still get a decent signal. Experiment with different locations until you’re happy with the coverage and speed.

Setting up DD-WRT as a second access point

Make sure that your router is not plugged into anything but the power. Connect wirelessly — the default SSID will be “dd-wrt,” and you’ll have to set an admin username and password.

You’ll start at the “Basic setup” page.

dd-wrt-access-point-basic

Here you need to:

Step 1: Change the local address to something other than what your primary router uses. We used “192.168.1.2.” Take note of this IP, because you’ll need it later to configure your access point.

Step 2: Enter the IP address used by your primary router under “Gateway.” This is typically 192.168.1.1, but check to make sure.

Step 3: Disable the DHCP server. This will prevent your access point from fighting your router to assign IPs.

Step 4: Assign the WAN port to switch. This isn’t necessary, but it gives you an extra port later if you need it.

Step 5: Hit “Save,” but don’t click “Apply.” Your router isn’t ready, and it will misbehave if you apply the new settings too early.

Next, head to the “Wireless” section, and make the following changes on the “Basic Settings” sub-page.

dd-wrt-access-point-wireless

Step 1: Make sure “wireless mode” is set to “AP.” It should be the default.

Step 2: Choose an SSID. This can be the same as your primary router if you’d like, but if so, ensure that this access point and the router are using different channels. For example, if your primary router is set to “channel 1,” set this one to “channel 11” to avoid conflicts. If that’s too complicated, just use two different SSIDs.

Step 3: Hit “Save,” but not “Apply.”

Now, head to the “Wireless Security” sub-section. If you left the SSID identical to that of your primary router, copy the security settings here. This will ensure that your devices seamlessly switch between the two access points. If you used a different SSID, feel free to use different security settings, but sticking to WPA2 is recommended if you want your network to be secure.

Next, head to the “Security” section, and disable the firewall. Because this router will not be filtering your connection to the internet, this is unnecessary at best and a source of problems at worst.

Review all of the above settings, and when you’re happy click, “Apply settings.” Then, restart your router and connect it to the network somewhere near a dead zone.

The Access Point can be placed in the extreme corners of the dead zone, provided there is a wired connection available. This allows for better coverage where you need it most but depends on where you have wired access to the network

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Got an NES Classic? Here's how to hack it to play more than 700 games
AMD RX 590
Computing

The RX 590 is a solid midrange GPU, but it won’t move the needle for AMD

AMD's latest entry in the RX 500-series hopes to steal the spotlight back from away from Nvidia, at least when it comes to mid-range budgets. While RX 590 is the most powerful graphics card you can get for under $300, it won't win over many…
Posted By Luke Larsen
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
project fi
Mobile

Google opens up its wireless service to more devices, rebrands it to 'Google Fi'

Google's wireless service known as Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi. The company also announced the service is now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about…
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
windows 10 insiders will get their hands on microsoft edge extensions this month feature
Computing

Microsoft may ditch Edge for a new Chromium-based web browser

Microsoft's Edge browser may have just a few months left to live. New rumors suggest that the software giant is replacing its Windows 10 browser with something based on Google's Chromium rendering engine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

Writing out angry emails can be cathartic, but it's best not to send them. If you do though and you're running Outlook, there is a chance to take it back -- if you act fast. Here's how to recall an email in Outlook.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
nintendo nes classic mini 2018
Gaming

Got an NES Classic? Here’s how to hack it to play more than 700 games

The NES Classic is terrific for what it is, but Nintendo's discontinued device remains limited in what it can play. Here's how to hack your miniature console and render it compatible with more than 700 games.
Posted By Will Nicol
insecure cryptojacking is set to become the new malware epidemic cryptocurrency unsplash2
Computing

415,000 routers worldwide reportedly infected with cryptojacking malware

Even though there is a fix ready to prevent the threat of a cryptojacking malware discovered in Brazil earlier this year, the rapid growth of infection caused by the malware shows that not many users have installed the patch.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best ultra-wide monitors
Computing

Turn your desk into a command center with the best ultrawide monitors

Top of the line ultrawide monitors have the deepest curves, the sharpest colors, and the biggest screens on the market. You’re going to want one, sooner or later. So why not sooner? These are the best ultrawide monitors you can buy now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple’s refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro gets a $450 price cut on Amazon

Amazon is selling Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with a $450 discount. The laptops, which start at $1,549 after the discount, are sold through Amazon's Woot deals, and applies to Apple's mid-2017 laptops.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
bose frames news grames feat
Computing

Block out the sun and drown out the haters with Bose’s new AR sunglasses

Bose has announced its quirkiest listening device yet, a pair of headphone-integrated sunglasses that allow you to meander the brightest places with your favorite tunes in tow. Called the Frames, the glasses will sport 3.5 hours of battery.
Posted By Parker Hall
second wells fargo computer glitch resulted in foreclosure of hundreds more homes nor
Computing

A second Wells Fargo glitch results in the foreclosure of more homes

A computer error has struck Wells Fargo once again, resulting in hundreds more homes being mistakenly foreclosed after a first glitch was reported in August. To compensate one customer, the bank sent a check for $25,000.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Google search EU
Computing

Google denies claim that it’s tracking internet users when incognito mode is on

Google is denying claims leveled against it by rival privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo. The rival alleged that even when incognito mode is on, Google is tracking users in order to deliver personalized search results.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma