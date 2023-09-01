 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to find your printer IP address and WPS PIN

Alan Truly
By

Sometimes, you need your printer's IP address or WPS PIN to set up and manage it. That information can help with Wi-Fi connections. Whether you have an HP, Epson, Canon, or Brother printer, we'll show you how to find the IP address and WPS PIN so you can solve any wireless network issues.

That information might be buried deep within menu settings, even when you buy the best printers.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

10 minutes

An IP address is a group of four numbers separated by periods that allows wireless access to your printer's settings and information via a web browser. A WPS PIN (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) is an eight-digit number that lets you connect your printer to the Wi-Fi network without a password.

There's more than one way to find your printer's network details, and the methods vary even with printers from the same manufacturer. We'll cover the best places to check and what to look for to find the information you need.

How to find your printer's IP address on Windows

It's easy to get the IP address of your printer on a Windows PC if you know where to look. The information is buried deep within Settings.

Step 1: Press the Windows-I key combination to open Settings. Select the Bluetooth & devices tab, then Printers & scanners.

A screenshot of Windows Settings, showing how to get to Printer options.
Digital Trends

Step 2: Select Device information in the More information section to reveal details about that printer. Look at the clickable link labeled Webpage. If you see something that looks like an IP number, write that group of numbers down. For example, "192.168.2.175" is an IP address. It's common for a printer IP address to start with "192.168.2", but sometimes it's different.

A screenshot of Windows Settings, showing how to see a printer's IP address.
Digital Trends
Related

Step 3: If the Webpage looks different, click the link to open the printer's server page in a web browser. Find your printer's IP address in the Network section of printer settings. You might have to log in first and browse around a bit to find the right subsection.

The IP address might be in shown in the printer's web server.
Digital Trends

How to find your printer's IP address on a Mac

On a Mac, you can find printer details in System Settings.

Step 1: Open the Apple menu and select System Settings, then scroll down and choose Printers & Scanners from the sidebar.

How to find macOS Ventura printer settings.
Digital Trends

Step 2: Select the printer you want from the list, then choose Options & Supplies to see more details.

A screenshot of macOS Settings, showing a printer's Options button.
Digital Trends

Step 3: If you don't see your printer's IP address, select Show Printer Web Page.

A screenshot of macOS Settings, showing a printer's Web Page button.
Digital Trends

Step 4: A new tab will open in Safari and you can browse your printer's web server to find Network and the IP address.

An example of a printer web page in Safari, showing a printer's Network tab and IP address.
Digital Trends

Find your printer's IP address from the mobile app

Most printer manufacturers provide printer details in the mobile app.

Step 1: Open the app, tap on the printer you want, then select Printer information or Network or browse connected printers to see more data.

Three screenshots provide an example of finding IP address in Brother's mobile app.
Digital Trends

Step 2: Browse around through this information and look for your printer's IP address. It might be labeled IP address or you might see a group of four numbers like "192.168.2.194" to write down.

Three screenshots provide an example of finding IP address in HP's mobile app.
Digital Trends

Find the IP address on your printer's display

You can find the IP address within network settings in your printer's menu system. Sometimes, navigating on a small screen is awkward, but you can locate this data with patience and determination.

Step 1: Page through the options in your printer's menu system. Look for options like Network, Connectivity, Wireless, Web services, Wi-Fi, or WLAN section.

A finger points to a printer's Connectivity menu setting.
Digital Trends

Step 2: Somewhere in those settings, you'll find a TCP/IP section or a group of four numbers labeled IP or IP address. For example, "192.168.2.194" is an IP address.

A printer's IP address is shown in menu settings.
Digital Trends

How to find your printer's WPS PIN

The WPS PIN to connect your printer is usually in the same settings section as the IP address. See the section above about locating the IP address on your printer's display. The same tips will help you find the WPS PIN.

A finger navigates a printer's menus to find the WPS PIN setting.
Digital Trends

Troubleshooting

If you can't find your printer's IP address or WPS PIN, double-check that you have a wireless printer. You can look in the manual or search the internet using the model number. Some printers require a direct Ethernet or USB cable connection to a computer or router.

Even if your printer has Wi-Fi connectivity, it might not support WPS. Some printers have a WPS button. Check the manual or try an internet search to find out the specific wireless features of your printer.

Our printer troubleshooting guide might help you resolve the problem.

WPS dangers

Contrary to the name, Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) is less secure than the standard password-protected Wi-Fi. An eight-digit PIN is much easier for hackers to crack than Wi-Fi passwords, which can be longer and use letters, numbers, and symbols.

If you have the option of connecting via Wi-Fi, use that instead of WPS. Security experts recommend disabling WPS on your router if you don't need it.

With your IP address, you can access printer settings in a web browser, check ink or toner levels, and update firmware.

WPS has less value and is a bit of a relic of older Wi-Fi technology. It can be more convenient than passwords if your printer has a WPS button to simplify connecting. However, using a phone and the printer's mobile app is usually even simpler. WPS PINs aren't secure, and it's best to avoid using this connection method if possible.

If you still have trouble finding the network information you need after reading this guide, reach out to your printer manufacturer for help.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Home printer buying guide: How to choose a printer that best fits your needs

Whatever you need to print, there’s a home printer that can do it. But knowing how to choose a printer isn't always easy, given the sheer number of options on the market. To help, we’ve put together a quick-and-dirty buying guide for selecting a home printer, with simple explanations of some of the most common terms, plus recommendations that will serve the majority of buyers.
Inkjet or laser?

The first question all printer buyers must tackle comes down to a simple matter of what and how much you plan on printing. Inkjet printers use cartridges of ink that are applied wet to paper and rapidly dry, while laser printers use toner, a type of ink dust that bonds to paper for fast results and efficient resource use.

Read more
How to find the IP address of your router for customization and security

Tired of being the only wireless network in your apartment building without a clever name like "Wu-tang LAN" or "Bill Wi the Science Fi"? Or maybe you want to make your network password more secure so that it prevents your neighbors from mooching off your internet connection.

To make these changes, you need to know your router's IP address. Why? Most routers provide a control panel that's only accessible through a web browser. You must enter the router's IP address into the browser's address bar to access that panel.

Read more
How to fix problems with your MacBook’s Wi-Fi
Macbook Air (2018) Review

Since Wi-Fi is a vital part of today's MacBook experience, connection problems are serious business. We know you want to get back online right away, whether it's to turn in an important report or catch up on the latest streaming episode.

Here's a guide on what to do to get your MacBook back on the network quickly and fix what went wrong. Take a look and find the solutions that fit your problem.
Run Wireless Diagnostics

Read more