 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to install Windows 11 with an offline account

By
Windows 11 account login bypass.
@witherornot1337 / Twitter/X

Microsoft has been keen for all its users to use online, connected Microsoft Accounts for Windows logins for years and many versions of the operating system, but it's really kicked it into high gear in recent years. Now there aren't any official ways to decline using a connected account when installing Windows 11, but there are a few ways you can get around it.

Here's how you can use an offline account when installing Windows 11, to avoid Microsoft oversight.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

Note: There are some features of Windows 11 and its connected apps that require an online Microsoft account, so you may not be able to use them without logging in with a different account first.

The quick bypass

The quickest and easiest way to avoid signing up or logging in with a connected Microsoft account during Windows 11 installation is with this handy little bypass.

Step 1: Start the Windows 11 installation and when you get to the screen where you have to choose your country or region, press Shift + F10 to open a Command Prompt window.

Step 2: Type the following without quotation marks: "start ms-cxh:localonly" and press Enter.

Related

Step 3: You'll then be presented with a Windows 10-style user creation window with associated fields. Fill in your username and password and select Next to continue.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the Windows 11 installation. Once you reach the operating system's desktop screen, you should be logged in with your offline account. No online connectivity required -- although you should still update to the latest version of Windows 11 to improve features, stability, and security.

The other bypass (while it lasts)

Another method for skipping the Microsoft Account requirement as part of Windows 11's installation is the BypassNRO command. This was recently removed from the latest Windows 11 preview build for Windows Insiders, so may not be available for much longer in the official releases. However, as of April 2025, it's still viable, so consider using it if for some reason you run into trouble with the other method.

Step 1: Launch the Windows 11 installation process and when you get to the part asking you to input Wi-Fi details to connect a network, press Shift + F10 to open up a Command Prompt window.

Step 2: Type the following without quotation marks: "c:\windows\system32\oobe\BypassNRO.cmd" then press Enter.

Your PC will reboot and the install process will start up again. When you reach the network screen, however, you'll see an option to continue setting up Windows without signing in to a Wi-Fi network or connecting to a wired network over Ethernet. You'll then be prompted to setup a local account and can use that for logging into Windows 11 once it's finished.

Alternatively: If you want to do this manually, you can launch Regedit from the Command Prompt and input the following to achieve the same effect:

"reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f shutdown /r /t 0"

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 11: two diminutive laptops fight for the top
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

It might seem strange to compare a clamshell laptop with a detachable tablet 2-in-1, but the fact is, if you're look for a small yet powerful, highly portable PC, you have two great options. The Apple MacBook Air 13 (M4) is the best 13-inch laptop you can buy (maybe the best ever), and the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is the best 2-in-1.

Both are very small, both are fast and get great battery life, and so both can serve anyone well who wants a real PC that feels more like a mobile device. But which one is the right choice for you?
Specs and configurations

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is $500 off at Best Buy (with a bonus)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Surface Slim Pen 2 and Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 can combine all the best things about laptop deals and tablet deals if you pair it with the Surface Slim Pen 2 and Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. Fortunately, you can buy all of these with huge discounts from Best Buy! The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is on sale at $500 off, bringing the device's price down to $1,600 from $2,100, while a bundle that includes the Surface Slim Pen 2 and the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is available at $100 off, so you'll only have to pay $350 instead of $450. That's a total of $600 in savings, so you'll only have to pay $1,950 for everything instead of $2,550, but you better hurry because either offer may expire at any moment.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 -- $1,600 $2,100 24% off

We described the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 as a "spectacular" device in our review, and we awarded it a score of 4.5 stars out of 5 stars -- so it's a steal at a 24% discount that translates to $500 in savings. The 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution and OLED technology is simply stunning, and it will be able to handle demanding tasks with its Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, and 32GB of RAM. It's also a Copilot+ device, which means it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD and it's designed to fully take advantage of Microsoft's Copilot. The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 headlines our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, but you'll need to buy the following accessories to maximize its potential.

Read more
Mac users are now in danger of a well-known Windows phishing attack
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 rear view showing lid and logo.

If you're using a Mac, such as the new MacBook Air, you might have to be careful. A phishing attack that previously plagued Windows users has now made its way to macOS, and it's easy to fall for it.

This was spotted by 9to5Mac. Researchers from LayerX have been tracking a well-known phishing attack that caused a lot of grief to those who were tricked by it. Previously, the main target of these hackers was Windows, but Microsoft was able to largely eliminate it -- up to 90% of all attacks on Windows PCs are said to have been fixed thanks to new updates to Edge, Chrome, and Firefox that block scareware.

Read more