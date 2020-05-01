  1. Computing

How to print to PDF in MacOS

Printing to PDF in MacOS is as simple and straightforward as it gets. You don’t need to find, download, and install software like Adobe Acrobat or Reader, as access to printing and converting your Mac files to PDF is all done with built-in features that come standard on any Mac. With this easy how-to guide, you’ll be printing files to PDF on your Mac in no time at all.

Printing files to PDF on your computer has a number of really useful benefits too. You’re able to save a few trees, ensure cross-compatibility with any platform including Windows and Linux, and share documents at the snap of a finger when printing to PDF in MacOS.

Step 1: Open the File menu

Note: Almost every Mac application can save a document as a PDF, but to make it easy, we’re going to show you how to print a document to PDF in Numbers.

First, open the document you wish to print to PDF in any Mac application. Once your document is open and you’re ready to save it as a PDF, open the File menu at the top of the page and click Print.

How to print to PDF in MacOS

Step 2: Choose the output file type

The print options page will then open up. Click on the button in the bottom-left corner labeled PDF. In some apps (like Numbers), you may have to click Print… in the bottom-right corner before you’re able to select PDF as the output file type.

How to print to PDF in MacOS

Step 3: Save as PDF

Select Save as PDF, then choose a destination and file name for your new document, and click Save. You’ll see a brief progress bar, and then the process will be completed.

How to print to PDF in MacOS

Congratulations, you have now converted your original document into a PDF file. And that’s really as simple as it gets. PDFs make viewing and sharing documents so simple, and Apple makes converting your documents to that format just as easy.

