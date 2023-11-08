 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to find your BitLocker recovery key

Jon Martindale
By

BitLocker is a useful security feature for modern Windows installations that helps protect your files and data from prying eyes. But if you made major changes to your PC, or an administrator has triggered a security event, you may need to input your BitLocker recovery key to get into Windows. Don't have it at hand? Don't worry. Here's how to find your recovery key so you can log in again.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Microsoft account login details

  • Desktop PC, laptop, or smart device with internet access

Did you write it down?

If you never recorded your BitLocker recovery key information anywhere physical, then you can skip this step. However, it's always worth checking if you wrote your recovery key down somewhere or, if you're on a network, asking the administrator to see if they have a note of the key.

If you can find that piece of paper, on a pen-drive, digital note, or other written form of BitLocker recovery key, it can save you some hassle by just grabbing that note and inputting it from there.

Azure AD recovery ID.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

Is it a school or work device?

If you are trying to recover the BItlocker key for a device provided to you by your work or school, there's a chance that your BitLocker key is stored in the organizations Azure AD account. Try accessing the Azure AD recovery page yourself, and if possible, select Get BitLocker keys to find your keys.

If you can't access it directly, try asking your network or organization administrator to do it for you.

Recover your key from your Microsoft Account

The most straightforward way to find your BitLocker recovery key is to get it from your Microsoft account. All BitLocker keys associated with your account are stored there, and you can access them by logging in to the recovery site.

Step 1: Navigate to the Microsoft Bitlocker recovery page.

Step 2: Log in and, if necessary, verify your account details.

Related

Step 3: Once logged in, you should see any relevant BitLocker keys attached to your account, with the name of the relevant device next to them.

If you don't have any relevant BitLocker keys related to that Microsoft account, you'll instead be greeted with the message:

"You don't have any BitLocker recovery keys uploaded to your Microsoft account.

Note: If someone else helped you set up your PC, the BitLocker keys you're looking for might be on their account."

You could try signing into another Microsoft account if you know the details.

Once you've recovered your PC, if you want to improve security further or supplant BitLocker with something else, here are some security tweaks you can do to make Windows more secure. Some Windows 11 security settings do reduce gaming performance, though. Check out our guide on how to boost gaming performance by changing Windows settings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
MacBook Pro M3: Should you choose the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max?
The MacBook Pro open on a table.

Apple's next generation of MacBook Pros is finally here, and they arrive touting the highly anticipated M3 chip. Like the previous generation, you have a choice between a 14-inch and 16-inch model, but there are a lot of differences when you start looking at the three versions of the chip that are available: the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

We're here to run you through all of the configuration options for the MacBook Pro M3, as well as if you should choose the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max. Apple currently has the

Read more
This Samsung 34-inch WQHD ultrawide gaming monitor is $600 off
Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

The machine that you purchased from gaming PC deals should be paired with a display that will give justice to its power. If you haven't upgraded from a basic screen, you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy's $600 discount for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor. As one of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, it's down to $900 from $1,500, but probably not for long because we expect a lot of interest in this bargain. You need to hurry with your purchase if you're interested, because stocks of this gaming monitor may already be running low.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED gaming monitor features a 34-inch curved screen with WQHD resolution for sharp details and more field of vision while you play the best PC games, and OLED technology that creates perfect black levels, supports wide viewing angles, and enables lightning-fast response times. For this gaming monitor, response time is at 0.03ms, and when paired with a 175Hz refresh rate, you'll be enjoying near-instant reaction times and smooth gameplay. It also comes with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro, which eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Read more
Your PC problem could probably be fixed with a BIOS update
update your bios pc bsod

As someone who tinkers with PC hardware for a living, I'm generally the first stop for friends and family members who are having issues with their PC. There are a lot of simple fixes -- it's still easy to swap your WASD and arrow keys, for instance -- but also a fair share of problems that go deeper.

I have a checklist of troubleshooting steps that I share over a call or text. Did you run Windows update? Have you checked your drivers? Are you using the latest BIOS? And it's that last question where I often run into issues.

Read more