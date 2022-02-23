Learning how to resize an image in Adobe Photoshop might come in handy if you want it to fit a certain dimension or rescale it without compromising on the resolution.

The image resize adjustment feature allows you to change the dimension and resolution of a photo. Here's how to use it to its fullest.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Photoshop

How to resize an image in Photoshop

Step 1: Start by selecting the layer you wish to resize. Next, go to the Image option situated in the top bar and click on Image Size. You can also do this by pressing Alt+Ctrl+I on PC or Option+Cmd+I on Mac.

Step 2: Once you have your Image Size dialogue box open, you can choose to play around with a couple of options. The first option you’d want to tweak is your image’s current dimensions. You can change the dimension units by clicking on the drop-down menu.

You will find the width and height fields right under the dimensions options. By default, they will display your image’s current size. You can adjust them to your desired size by clicking on them and entering new dimensions.

If you don’t wish to keep the same aspect ratio, you can click on the chain-link icon beside the width and height options, and type in new measurements.

You can also choose from preset dimensions and resolutions by clicking on the Fit To option.

Step 3: After you’ve changed the size of your image, you need to adjust the resolution accordingly. In simple words, a high resolution means more pixels, and more pixels mean a high quality picture.

To change the resolution, simply click on the resolution option and type in a new value. Make sure the resample option is checked off and set to Automatic.

Note: The aspect ratio will be locked to its original one to maintain a consistent look for the image. If you wish to change it to something other than that, clicking the small chain link symbol that links the dimensional measurements, will let you do so.

Step 4: Once you have completed the aforementioned steps, press OK at the bottom of the dialogue box to apply your changes.

Depending on how extensive the changes are, and the size of your image, Photoshop might take a while to perform the operation. Once done, your image will be set to the dimensions and resolution you applied.

For some extra Photoshop tips, check out our guide on how to edit multiple photos at once. Not got Photoshop yet? Here are some ways to get Photoshop for free.

