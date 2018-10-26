Digital Trends
Computing

Here’s how to watch Apple’s October 30 Mac and iPad event

Christian de Looper
By

It feels like just last week that we were treated to the new iPhone XS and XR, but already it’s time for another Apple event. This time around, we expect to see a new MacBook, new Mac Mini, new iPads, and more — seriously bringing Apple’s computing product line into 2018 and beyond.

Of course, you might be wondering how and where you can watch Apple’s event for yourself. After all, even if you’re not all that interested in Apple products, Apple’s releases are likely to have a significant impact on the tech world as a whole. That, however, is why we’ve put together this guide — to help you figure out exactly where and how to watch the October 30 Apple event.

Unlike previous Apple events, the October 30 event takes place in New York, and it starts at 10 a.m. ET, which equates to 7 a.m. PT.

How to watch the Apple event on a PC or Mac

Usually, Apple limits streaming of its events to Safari on a Mac or Microsoft Edge on a PC, and we expect that to remain much the same for this event. For its September iPhone event, however, Apple detailed that your browser needs to support MSE, H.264, and AAC — basically meaning that it may be possible to stream the event on Google Chrome or Firefox. Keep in mind that if you don’t go through Safari or Edge, there’s no guarantee that your stream will work properly.

No matter which device or browser you use, you need to head to Apple’s website to stream the October 30 event.

How to watch the Apple event on an iPhone or iPad

Perhaps you’re more interested in watching the event on your iPhone or iPad — in which case you’ll need a device running iOS 10 or later. To watch the event on your iPhone or iPad, you will need to open up Safari and head to Apple’s website.

How to watch the Apple event on an Apple TV

Thankfully, you can watch the event on the big screen but the process of watching on your Apple TV is a little different than watching on your iPhone or computer.

To watch on your Apple TV, you need to head to the App Store and download the “Apple Events” app, which will be available from the App Store shortly before the event starts. From that app, you will be able to stream the event for yourself.

How to watch the Apple event on Twitter

Like the iPhone event, Apple will be streaming its event on Twitter — meaning if you have the Twitter app or access to the Twitter website, you will be able to stream it without having to use Safari. To stream the event on Twitter, all you have to do is “heart” the tweet below and Apple will send you updates about the stream when it becomes available on October 30.

Stay tuned

Whether you watch the Apple event or not, we will be covering all of the major announcements right here. Head here to check out all of our October 30 Apple event-related coverage.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Trump refuses to give up his iPhone, despite report that spies are listening in
Lenovo Yoga C930 Review
Product Review

The Yoga C930 has an ear-bursting soundbar built right into its hinge

The Lenovo Yoga C930 updates the company’s premium consumer 2-in-1, shedding the iconic watchband hinge and packing some serious audio components into a Dolby Atmos sound bar.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple may show off up to three new desktop iMacs on October 30

Apple has sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
nine games coming to xbox game pass in july
Gaming

Consoling players: The Xbox Game Pass program is coming to PC

Microsoft revealed in a recent earnings call that the Xbox Game Pass subscription service would be coming to PC. It was previously one of the Xbox One's few exclusives. The program offers access to a vault of games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 review
Product Review

With two screens and no keyboard, the Yoga Book C930 is unlike any other laptop

Projects like the experimental Yoga Book C930 are a rare breed these days. This keyboard-less, dual-screen laptop takes what was clunky about the original Yoga Book, and streamlines the functionality using an e-ink screen.
Posted By Luke Larsen
windows 10 october update
Computing

Microsoft plans to overhaul a central feature of Windows 10

With Windows 10 getting major updates twice a year, the operating system is always seeing new improvements. In a new one of these moments, Microsoft is planning to overhaul the Windows search feature.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung galaxy book 2 review feat
Product Review

Despite its superb screen, Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 can’t scratch the Surface

Samsung’s latest Windows tablet comes with the Snapdragon 850 Processor — instead of Intel inside. LTE. But at $1,000, is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 truly worth the price? We dive deeper to find out.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Yoga Book C930
Computing

The Yoga Book and the Surface Go have different visions for mobile computing

Quality, portability, and a low price tag are hard to find in the world of 2-in-1s, but there are some notable exceptions. We pitted the Yoga Book C930 vs. Surface Go to see which is the best convertible laptop of the two.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Yoga C930 Review
Computing

Lenovo Yoga C930 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

Lenovo has just introduced the Yoga C930, its latest premium 2-in-1 that drops the iconic watchband hinge in favor of a new Dolby Atmos sound bar hinge that pumps out some serious audio. But is it better than HP's Spectre x360?
Posted By Mark Coppock
computing watershed moment coming surface phone concept grey ryan smalley behance
Computing

Microsoft’s Andromeda might still exist after being spotted in a presentation

References to Microsoft's upcoming Andromeda folding device have been spotted in an official presentation. Though making just a brief appearance, the mention hints that the device exists and that Microsoft is still developing it. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
AMD Adrenalin Edition
Computing

AMD’s Radeon RX 590 inches closer to launch, will take on Nvidia’s GTX 1060

AMD is gearing up to take on Nvidia's mid-range GTX 1060 by prepping to launch its Radeon RX 590 card. An RX 590 card made by third-party PowerColor was last spotted in a regulatory filing with the Eurasian Economic Union.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart speaker and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and what's coming soon.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
HP Envy X2 review
Product Review

The HP Envy x2’s disappointing keyboard cover leaves a good tablet hanging

HP swapped out the ARM processor in its original Envy x2 for a low-power Intel CPU and got what it wanted: Better performance. But in the process, the ball seems to have been dropped in a few other key areas.
Posted By Mark Coppock
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with Spire cooler
Deals

Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with Wraith Spire LED cooler for $265

If you're assembling your own custom PC, then the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 is one of the best current-gen processors for any desktop build. Better still, it's now discounted on Amazon for $35, bringing the price down to just $265. A sweet deal for…
Posted By Lucas Coll