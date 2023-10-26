 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple may have great news for Mac gamers at its ‘Scary Fast’ event

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s “Scary Fast” event is just around the corner, and we already know Macs will be the focus. But a claim has just been made that Apple will dedicate much of the October 30 show to Mac gaming, which could be good news for anyone who enjoys playing games on Apple’s computers.

That’s the assertion made by MacRumors, and the news outlet puts forward several pieces of evidence to back up its ideas. In the end, it makes a lot of sense — but there’s still no definitive proof.

How to play Fortnite on Mac
Dan Baker / Digital Trends

One of the hints MacRumors cites is the A17 Pro chip inside the iPhone 15 Pro. This chip comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and Apple made a point to emphasize its gaming chops during the company’s September event. That chip is built with the same 3-nanometer tech as we’re likely to see in the M3 chips rumored to debut at Apple’s “Scary Fast” event, suggesting hardware ray tracing — and games that utilize it — could soon come to the Mac.

Recommended Videos

As well as that, Tim Millet, Apple vice president of platform architecture, has previously gone on record saying that the company is working with developers to bring flagship AAA games to the Mac. Combined with the launch of Game Mode and the game porting toolkit in macOS Sonoma, Monday’s event could be the perfect time to demonstrate new games running on new Macs.

Related

An event to savor?

Gaming on Apple's Macs being presented at WWDC 2023.
Apple

There are more clues available when you look outside Apple’s four walls, MacRumors claims. For one thing, game developer Capcom recently revealed that Resident Evil Village would be available on iPhones and iPads on October 30 — the same day as the Apple event. This could be a coincidence, or it could foreshadow some sort of Mac gaming tie-in at the show.

Similarly, Sony is also planning to launch a cloud streaming service for PlayStation 5 games on October 30, potentially hinting at a coordinated reveal alongside the Apple event. That said, the shared date could simply be a fluke.

Finally, MacRumors claims that a source has told its reporters that Apple has timed its “Scary Fast” event for 5 p.m. PT because it will “fall during business hours in Japan.” That’s important because the show will apparently include “a major tie-in with a Japanese game developer” — which could mean Capcom or Sony (but is more likely to be the former given that Sony usually focuses on gaming hardware over software).

At the end of the day, most of this information is fairly speculative, and there has been no confirmed proof that Apple’s event will focus on Mac gaming. But as MacRumors has made clear, there are plenty of hints that that could be the case. If the outlet is correct, it might be an event to savor for Mac gamers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Apple just gave Mac gamers a big reason to be excited
Craig Ferguson introducing Mac Gaming at WWDC.

When Apple announced it would revolutionize the world of Mac gaming at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, many people were skeptical. But the latest update to the company’s Game Porting Toolkit has made some important changes to how games run on the Mac -- and the results are impressive.

The toolkit allows developers to move their Windows games across to macOS Sonoma. Games makers can test out how well their products run on Apple’s hardware and find out what they need to do to make the jump, something that Apple says ends up “significantly reducing the total development time.”

Read more
Apple may soon eliminate the notch from your Mac and iPhone
An Apple MacBook laptop with the macOS Ventura background wallpaper and the notch seen at the top of the display.

So many Apple devices have the divisive notch cutout these days that the feature has almost become its own brand, yet it continues to stir disapproving glances and attempts to hide it wherever it's seen. Apple could now be on the brink of eliminating it for good.

That’s because the company recently filed a patent in Europe outlining how future Apple devices, from Macs to iPhones, could do away with the notch once and for all, giving you a borderless experience that’s unbroken around the screen. It’s a grand idea, and Apple thinks it knows how to make it work.

Read more
There’s great news if you want to buy Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air
Apple's John Ternus stands next to an image of the 15-inch MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2023.

When Apple launched the 15-inch MacBook Air at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), it seemed like there wasn’t too much separating it from its 13-inch sibling. Yet a new set of tests has shown that the larger model pulls ahead in some key ways, making it a much more attractive purchase if you want maximum performance in a slimline laptop.

The testing was conducted by YouTuber Max Tech, who pitted the 15-inch MacBook Air against Apple’s smaller 13-inch version. Both laptops had the M2 chip and 256GB of storage, so you might think the only difference would be found in the size of the displays. Yet that’s not how the testing played out at all.

Read more