How to watch Apple WWDC 2023 keynote live

Apple’s annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) is coming, and this year, we expect to see a more packed show than normal. It’s set up to be one of the largest tech events of the year, so if you want to see everything announced as it’s announced, we’re going to show you how to watch WWDC 2023.

Where to watch the WWDC 2023 live stream

WWDC 2023 — June 5 | Apple

Apple will stream its WWDC 2023 keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. In addition to streaming on YouTube, which you can see above, Apple will also stream the keynote on its website.

After the keynote, Apple will hold its WWDC State of the Union at 1:30 p.m. PT. We don’t expect there will be a livestream for this, however, as it will likely focus on the state of development for Mac and not new product announcements. We’ll also see the Apple Design Awards at 6:30 p.m. PT on the same day, awarding innovative games and apps.

Is WWDC 2023 in person?

Yes! Apple returned to in-person keynotes last year, and it’s continuing that trend this year. It’s not open to the general public, though. Apple sends out select invites to press, developers, and analysts to attend the keynote.

How long will the WWDC 2023 keynote last?

We don’t know exactly how long the WWDC 2023 keynote will last, but most run between an hour and two hours long. This year, reports suggest the keynote will be on the longer side, so expect the show to run around two hours.

The WWDC 2023 keynote isn’t the only thing that happens at the show, though. WWDC lasts for a week, starting with the keynote on June 5 and continuing throughout the week with breakout sessions, developer activities, and one-on-one guidance for developers designing apps for Apple products.

Has Apple teased anything for WWDC 2023?

A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023

As usual, Apple hasn’t revealed much about what it will announce at WWDC 2023. Teasing the event in a tweet, the company simply said, “A new era begins” with a swirling effect around the Apple logo.

What will Apple announce at WWDC 2023?

It’s impossible to say exactly what Apple will announce at WWDC 2023, but we have a lot of hints. First up is the rumored Reality Pro headset. It’s reportedly an Augmented Reality (AR) headset that could cost as much as $3,000. This headset has been rumored for years, but a mounting list of reports suggests Apple will finally show it off at WWDC 2023.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the Reality Pro will take center stage at WWDC 2023, but we expect to see a few more products, as well. Rumors point to Apple releasing a 15-inch MacBook Air at the event, along with a new Mac Studio, possibly powered by the rumored M2 Ultra processor. There’s a chance a new monitor will accompany an updated Mac Studio, but we don’t have any reports about that right now.

That should be it for hardware announcements, but Apple will almost certainly announce updates to its many operating systems. We expect to hear more about iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10, along with a new operating system built for Reality Pro.

That’s everything we expect based on rumors and reports, but there’s a chance Apple could talk about AI during its event, too. Apple has been silent on AI despite the monumental rise of apps like ChatGPT, and some reports speculate that Apple could introduce some AI tool of its own during the keynote.

