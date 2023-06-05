 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Apple TV getting FaceTime, Memories screensaver, and remote finder

Phil Nickinson
By
FaceTime on Apple TV.
Screenshot
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Among the many other announcements at Apple’s monster WWDC 2023 came three pretty serious improvements to the Apple TV platform. That is, with tvOS 17 on Apple TV hardware — not the app, or the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Recommended Videos

First, and probably the biggest, is that FaceTime is coming to Apple TV. As you’ve likely deduced already, FaceTime Video calls will still be implemented from something other than the Apple TV itself. But you’ll use another Apple device — one with a camera, of course — to allow folks on the other end of the call to see you. And then you’ll see them on the big screen.

No word just yet on which phones, tablets, or laptops (the three food groups that all have built-in cameras) will be supported, or whether you might be able to rig up an external camera instead. (Though the lack of a USB port on the current generation of Apple TV might well preclude that.)

Related
Apple TV memories.
Screenshot

The next major announcement fills a hole that has been evident in the otherwise excellent Apple TV screensavers. Memories will give you a new option for using your own photos as the screensaver. But instead of curating your own album to display, Memories will generate highlights. Presumably, it’ll use some sort of image recognition to help ensure things are safe for work or home, and we’ll hope to see the ability to exclude individual photos or albums. But more to come on that later.

Apple TV control center.
Screenshot

Control Center is getting a refresh, too, with more options and actions for home automation — though it remains to be seen if Apple will make it more discoverable in the first place.

Apple TV find remote.
Screenshot

And finally, Apple TV will gain the ability to find a missing Siri Remote using your iPhone. Apple didn’t say anything more than that — including whether that will be done with existing Apple TV hardware, or if something new is coming down the pike. But if it manages to save you the extra cost of a remote sheath and AirTag, we’re all for it.

Stand by for more details on all of that, though, as Apple gives them post-WWDC event.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Only 501 Star Wars fans will get to own this limited-edition LG OLED TV
Limited edition Star Wars LG C2 OLED Evo TV.

LG is producing a very limited Star Wars edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED Evo TV. Only 501 units will be sold in the U.S. and as yet, LG hasn't said how much these TVs -- which have a strong Darth Vader vibe -- will cost, or when they will be available to purchase, saying simply that, "the TV will be available via LG.com with specific availability announced at a later date," according to a press release. The announcement comes one day after the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise, Obi-Wan Kenobi made its debut on the Disney+ streaming service.

So while we don't know when these TVs will be sold, LG has released a few teaser images which we've included here. For those who want to see the Sith Lord's screen in the flesh, your first chance to do so will be at LG’s exhibit at the Star Wars Celebration, from May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Read more
Even a Best Picture Oscar doesn’t make Apple TV+ like HBO
Oscars Week 2022 badge on an image of the CODA team accepting an Oscar.

There are a million takes on the 94th Academy Awards. The vast majority at this point likely are about Will Smith and Chris Rock, which is a shame on so many levels. It overshadowed the win of Summer of Soul and Questlove's moving speech. It darkened the light sparked by Ariana DeBose's moving opening speech for her West Side Story win. (It did not, however, take the shine off of Yuh-Jung Youn, or the kindness of Lady Gaga.)

But it did take away, at least a little, from CODA's win for Best Picture, which actually is what we're here to talk about. CODA was a great movie, a different movie, and a seminal moment for Apple TV+. It's the service's first Oscar for Best Picture, the first Best Picture win for any streaming service.

Read more
I was wrong. Apple TV 4K is the best streamer you can buy
Ted Lasson on the Apple TV 4K.

I haven’t shown much love for the Apple TV 4K box in the past. A $179 set-top box never made much sense to me when Roku sells one for $40, even though I own several other Apple devices. Recently, though, I've changed my tune. (And I'm not alone.)

Considering everything that's changed in the smart TV and streaming landscape, I now think the Apple TV 4K is the streaming box you should buy.

Read more