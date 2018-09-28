Digital Trends
Computing

How to watch Microsoft’s Oct. 2 Surface event

Chuong Nguyen
By
Microsoft Event
Aaron Cassara/Digital Trends

October is nearly upon us, which means that Microsoft’s “a moment of your time” event is coming up soon. Microsoft announced that it has a scheduled a media event for October 2. Even though Microsoft hasn’t given any official clues on what to expect, it’s widely anticipated that the company will announce updates to its Surface lineup, and two popular Surface PCs that may get refreshed come October 2 include the Surface Pro and the Surface Laptop.

If you’re ready to see what Microsoft has up its sleeves, we’ll let you know how to tune in to see the event live. In addition to Microsoft’s livestream, we’ll also have our own coverage of Microsoft’s announcements at Digital Trends — be sure to check back regularly to see all the latest news from Microsoft.

How to watch

Microsoft is scheduled to kick off its October 2 event at 4PM Eastern Time in New York City.

That translates to 1PM Pacific Time,  3PM Central Time, or 9PM British Time. Unfortunately, if you’re a Microsoft fan in Australia, that means you’ll have to wake up on October 3 by 6AM local time to tune in. For other regions, be sure to use a time converter to check when the event will start for you.

Currently, Microsoft hasn’t posted an official link to the livestream, though it will be embedded above when it’s available. We’ll make updates to this post as we learn more details.

What to expect

surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook

On the hardware side, Microsoft is widely expected to announce updates to its Surface Pro and Surface Laptop lines. Both devices could benefit from the latest Intel chips, though it’s still too early to tell if there will be any radical hardware changes at this time. On the accessories front, Microsoft may also be working on a refreshed Surface Dial as well.

Although earlier rumors suggested that the Surface Pro will get a major redesign, it’s also been speculated more recently that the big update won’t be done in time for October. If this is accurate, the next generation Surface Pro may get a more modest refresh. In addition to under-the-hood upgrades, the Surface Laptop may also get a new black color option. Be sure to check out our detailed post on what what to expect for all the hardware that could get refreshed.

But even if you’re not ready to make an investment in Microsoft’s newest hardware, the event may have broader implications for PC users. Microsoft already announced that its next major update to Windows 10 will be aptly called the October 2018 Update, and it could leverage the event to showcase new features from that update on the software front. This include an updated Notepad, a new on-screen keyboard that leverages Microsoft’s SwiftKey acquisition, and more.

