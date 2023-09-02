Thanks to Labor Day sales, HP has a hefty $220 off a HP 17-inch laptop. Normally priced at $500, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only. While this isn’t the most powerful of Labor Day laptop sales, it’s still a solid bet for anyone who just needs a basic laptop for typing up documents or browsing the internet. It’s likely to increase in price soon so let’s take a quick look at why you might want it.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop

Far from one of the best laptops but still respectable, the HP 17z Laptop best suited for students on a tight budget or someone who just wants the basics. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory. It also has 128GB of SSD storage. As we said, this isn’t a system for doing anything too complex but it’s convenient if you need a laptop to complete simple tasks.

The highlight is its 17.3-inch screen with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 and 250 nits of brightness. The laptop also has a lift-hinge so you can elevate the keyboard for a more natural typing experience that feels good for your wrists. There’s an enlarged clickpad too which is useful when juggling many windows and not wanting to be imprecise.

A reasonable screen-to-body ratio of 84% means not too many bezels in the way while you work. There’s also room for an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones for taking video calls and still sounding clear to others. There’s room for a full-size keyboard too and that includes a numeric keypad for typing up key figures as you work. Ultimately, while this HP 17-inch laptop won’t amaze many people, it still demonstrates why HP is one of the best laptop brands thanks to it having all the essentials you could need at a good price.

The HP 17z Laptop originally cost $500 but right now, you can buy it for $280 from HP. A saving of $220 makes this much more appealing than before. Check it out now if it feels like the laptop to fulfill your needs.

