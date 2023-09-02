 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how cheap this HP 17-inch laptop is today

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.
HP

Thanks to Labor Day sales, HP has a hefty $220 off a HP 17-inch laptop. Normally priced at $500, it’s down to $280 for a limited time only. While this isn’t the most powerful of Labor Day laptop sales, it’s still a solid bet for anyone who just needs a basic laptop for typing up documents or browsing the internet. It’s likely to increase in price soon so let’s take a quick look at why you might want it.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop

Far from one of the best laptops but still respectable, the HP 17z Laptop  best suited for students on a tight budget or someone who just wants the basics. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory. It also has 128GB of SSD storage. As we said, this isn’t a system for doing anything too complex but it’s convenient if you need a laptop to complete simple tasks.

The highlight is its 17.3-inch screen with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 900 and 250 nits of brightness. The laptop also has a lift-hinge so you can elevate the keyboard for a more natural typing experience that feels good for your wrists. There’s an enlarged clickpad too which is useful when juggling many windows and not wanting to be imprecise.

A reasonable screen-to-body ratio of 84% means not too many bezels in the way while you work. There’s also room for an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones for taking video calls and still sounding clear to others. There’s room for a full-size keyboard too and that includes a numeric keypad for typing up key figures as you work. Ultimately, while this HP 17-inch laptop won’t amaze many people, it still demonstrates why HP is one of the best laptop brands thanks to it having all the essentials you could need at a good price.

The HP 17z Laptop originally cost $500 but right now, you can buy it for $280 from HP. A saving of $220 makes this much more appealing than before. Check it out now if it feels like the laptop to fulfill your needs.

Flash deal gets you a Dell XPS 13 laptop for under $600
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

When it comes to laptop deals, Dell is always the forerunner and the place to check out first. The company has excelled itself with a great deal on the Dell XPS 13 right now. This ever stylish and practical laptop is usually priced at $799 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for just $599 thereby saving $200 off the regular price. If you're keen to learn more about what spec you get for the price, keep reading while we take you through everything.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13
The Dell XPS 13 has the kind of style that means we can ably describe it as a "true answer to the MacBook Air". It's ideal for business users who want to travel light as well as students looking for a cool laptop to take to class. With this particular model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That's not much storage but it's fine for saving all your vital documents and then maybe dipping into cloud-based storage for certain needs.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

If you're looking for great laptop deals for taking to class, work, or simply to use in a coffee shop while you work on the next great novel, you'll love what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 meaning you're saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. That's significant savings for anyone considering a new laptop, and we're here to discuss why you might wish to consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may not be the fastest laptop around but it looks great thanks to its thin and light design, along with its many color options. That makes it ideal for someone who loves the style of a MacBook but prefers to use Windows. While Microsoft doesn't yet feature on our look at the best laptop brands, it still makes an impression.

Read more
Labor Day Laptop Sales 2023: Best deals you can shop today
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Now that Labor Day laptop sales are underway, there are a whole bunch of awesome laptop deals going on right now. That means now is the ideal time to buy with the next major sales event the very distant Black Friday. We've been scouring all the best Labor Day sales to help you save the most without having to look around for yourself. Below, we've picked out our favorites right now. Each of these laptops cover all kinds of budgets and needs so there's truly something for everyone here. Let's take a look at what's on sale.
Today's best Labor Day laptop deals
Acer Chromebook 315 — $169, was $289

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 315 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 315 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more