HP’s new 4K desktop display lineup includes a 42.3-inch model for $799

HP announced several new products on Wednesday, February 7, including four displays packing a 4K resolution. One of these is the company’s first 4K-capable EliteDisplay-branded model that can recharge a laptop battery using a USB-C connection. The other three fall under HP’s “Z Display” umbrella sporting USB-C connectivity, 10-bit color depth, and 65 watts of output power to charge your connected PC.

Here are the specifications of all four:

EliteDisplay

S270n Z27 Z32 Z43 Size: 27 inches 27 inches 31.5 inches 42.5 inches Type: IPS IPS IPS IPS Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 (60Hz) 3,840 x 2,160 (60Hz) 3,840 x 2,160 (60Hz) 3,840 x 2,160 (60Hz) Brightness (max): 350 nits 350 nits 350 nits 350 nits Contrast ratio: 1,300:1 1,300:1 1,300:1 1,000:1 Aspect ratio: 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 Response time: 14ms gray to gray 8ms gray to gray 14ms gray to gray 8ms gray to gray Viewing angles: 178 degrees (H, V) 178 degrees (H, V) 178 degrees (H, V) 178 degrees (H, V) Ports: 1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x HDMI 1.4

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB 3.1 G1 1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C 3.1 G1

1x Audio out

3x USB-A 3.1 G1 1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C 3.1 G1

3x USB-A 3.1 G1 1x DisplayPort 1.2

1x Mini DisplayPort 1.2

1x HDMI 2.0

1x USB-C 3.1 G1

4x USB-A 3.1 G1 Power delivery: 60 watts 65 watts 65 watts 65 watts Availability: Now Now Now Now Price: $549 $559 $899 $799

The specifications speak for themselves: All four include multiple outputs, one of which is a USB-C connection that can recharge a connected device, including a laptop. Overall, the EliteDisplay model provides the smallest list of connections, but the smallest starting price in the batch as well.

The beauty of USB-C is that it reduces the number of cables connected to your PC. Not only can it charge a laptop, it supports the DisplayPort 1.2 video protocol, thus your connected laptop not only gets a charge, but outputs video to the screen at the same time. This is ideal if you want to add a second screen to your laptop in the office for an extended desktop view.

“To address the high standards of engineers and designers who need a consistent color calibration, the new HP Z27 and HP Z32 are factory color calibrated to meet the requirements of these users’ unique workloads,” the company said.

Based on the specs, the “Z” models target professionals seeking a high color depth. According to HP, all three support 1 billion colors along with the sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces. They include an integrated VESA mount too if you need the screen mounted on a wall versus keeping it on the included stand and placing it on your desktop surface.

These panels are available now and will join additional new products arriving sometime in February including the EliteBook B30 G5, the EliteBook 840 G5, and three other EliteBook and ZBook models.