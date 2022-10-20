 Skip to main content
Hurry! The HP Envy printer just dropped to only $100

Fall photos, essays, that form for work … there are a lot of things worth printing. If you’re sick of going to the library for printing, but have been holding out on buying a printer due to the cost, HP really wants to have a word with you. The HP ENVY 6055e is being featured in one of HP’s weekly deals at a going price of only $100, down $70 from the typical $170 price. That’s the lowest rate we’ve covered at Digital Trends, with the last sale being way back during last year’s Black Friday deals. What makes this stand out from other printer deals is that it also includes a bonus 6 months of HP’s Instant Ink program, which we’ll cover below.

Why you should buy the HP ENVY 6055e

The HP ENVY 6055e is a full-color printer that can spit out up to 10 pages per minute. You can print via mobile with the HP Smart app, or Apple AirPrint if you prefer. Alternatively, a standard USB 2.0 or Bluetooth 4.2 connection directly to your computer (perhaps one from our specially selected HP laptop deals) will also get the job done. The HP ENVY 6055e can accommodate standard plain paper or a variety of other papers, including so you can get your pictures looking perfect.

Next, we’ve gotta talk about that Instant Ink program, which is part of HP+. It’s a big reason to take advantage of this sale, and should cover all of your printing needs for 6 months after you purchase the HP ENVY 6055e. In a nutshell, this program provides you with ink as needed based on internal monitoring of your ink levels. According to extra info about the free Instant Ink program, HP does mention that you’ll need to sign up for the program with a credit card within 7 days of setting up your HP ENVY 6055e. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel sometime in April so you don’t accidentally pay if you don’t like the service.

Including the above, the deal becomes $70 off a $170 printer and 6 months of free ink. If it’s truly hard to imagine forgetting about the hassle of printer management for half a year at a price point of only $100, be sure to tap the ‘buy now’ button and pick up this weekly HP special while it lasts.

