The best Chromebooks are no longer simply cheaper alternatives to laptop deals, as they’ve grown by leaps and bounds with faster performance and improved designs. If you’re interested in owning one, Best Buy just launched a 48-hour sale that includes Chromebook deals of all shapes and sizes — starting from affordable options to high-powered devices. It’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of the sale until you make your purchase though, as we’re not sure if stocks will last until the end. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers here, but feel free to look at all the Chromebooks that Best Buy is offering with discounts.

HP Chromebook 14a — $139, was $299

The HP Chromebook 14a is one of the cheapest options with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but despite these low-end components, it still runs smoothly for basic tasks like doing online research and creating reports because of Google’s Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a also features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC that’s supplemented by access to cloud storage through Google Drive.

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook — $249, was $479

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen that’s at the center of its different forms as a 2-in-1 laptop — from laptop mode, you can fold the display all the way back to transform it into tablet mode. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide.

Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook – $288, was $389

If you want a relatively large screen on your Chromebook, then you’re going to love the 17.3-inch Full HD screen on the Asus CXB170CKA as you’ll be able to complete your projects and watch streaming content on a big and bright display. Inside the device are the Intel Pentium N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC.

HP Chromebook x360 — $289, was $419

The HP Chromebook x360 is another Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop, with a 14-inch touchscreen featuring HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The device is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, plus a 64GB eMMC for storage. The HP Chromebook x360 comes with HP Dual Speakers that are custom tuned by B&O, as well as HP Fast Charge technology to go from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — $669, was $999

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is already out, but there’s still a lot of interest in the sleek and powerful Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It stands out among other Chromebooks because of its 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with native 4K resolution, and it’s also a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it comes with a 256GB SSD for storage.

