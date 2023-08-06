 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Over a dozen Chromebook prices slashed in Best Buy’s 48-hour sale

Aaron Mamiit
By

The best Chromebooks are no longer simply cheaper alternatives to laptop deals, as they’ve grown by leaps and bounds with faster performance and improved designs. If you’re interested in owning one, Best Buy just launched a 48-hour sale that includes Chromebook deals of all shapes and sizes — starting from affordable options to high-powered devices. It’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of the sale until you make your purchase though, as we’re not sure if stocks will last until the end. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers here, but feel free to look at all the Chromebooks that Best Buy is offering with discounts.

HP Chromebook 14a — $139, was $299

The 2022 release of the HP Chromebook 14a, with apps on the screen.
HP

The HP Chromebook 14a is one of the cheapest options with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, but despite these low-end components, it still runs smoothly for basic tasks like doing online research and creating reports because of Google’s Chrome OS. The HP Chromebook 14a also features a 14-inch screen with HD resolution, and a 64GB eMMC that’s supplemented by access to cloud storage through Google Drive.

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook — $249, was $479

Someone using the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i in tent mode.
Lenovo

The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook features a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen that’s at the center of its different forms as a 2-in-1 laptop — from laptop mode, you can fold the display all the way back to transform it into tablet mode. The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide.

Related

Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook – $288, was $389

The Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook at different angles.
Asus

If you want a relatively large screen on your Chromebook, then you’re going to love the 17.3-inch Full HD screen on the Asus CXB170CKA as you’ll be able to complete your projects and watch streaming content on a big and bright display. Inside the device are the Intel Pentium N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, with a 64GB eMMC.

HP Chromebook x360 — $289, was $419

A college-aged student interacts with his HP Chromebook x360.
HP

The HP Chromebook x360 is another Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop, with a 14-inch touchscreen featuring HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. The device is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, plus a 64GB eMMC for storage. The HP Chromebook x360 comes with HP Dual Speakers that are custom tuned by B&O, as well as HP Fast Charge technology to go from zero to 50% after just 45 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook — $669, was $999

A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook opened on a table.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is already out, but there’s still a lot of interest in the sleek and powerful Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. It stands out among other Chromebooks because of its 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with native 4K resolution, and it’s also a 2-in-1 laptop that can switch between laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it comes with a 256GB SSD for storage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy just slashed the price of this Lenovo laptop from $330 to $200
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop with the Windows 11 interface on the display.

If you're planning to buy a new laptop but you don't need a top-tier machine, you should be looking at the more affordable end of the laptop deals that are available online. Here's a solid option -- the Lenovo IdeaPad 1, which is on sale from Best Buy for just $200 following a $130 discount on its original price of $330. It's the laptop equivalent of a daily driver, which should give you an idea on what to expect from it, but if you're interested, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase quickly because it won't stay this cheap for long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 isn't as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, so it's not capable of demanding tasks like editing huge multimedia files or playing video games at the highest graphic settings. However, for basic functions like typing reports, managing spreadsheets, and doing online research, it's more than enough with its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, pre-loaded in a 128GB SSD that will provide ample space for your documents.

Read more
Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $620 off
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Gamers have to be very skeptical of the laptop deals that they come across, or else they'll end up with a machine that won't be able to meet their needs. There's no hesitation with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 though, as it's built for the specific purpose of playing the best PC games. The gaming laptop is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $620 discount on its sticker price of $1,620, so you'll only have to pay $1,000 for this device. It's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now though, as we're not sure how much time remains before the offer gets taken down.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
Asus ROG machines are no strangers to our roundup of the best gaming laptops, including the smaller Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, so you should trust that you'll receive a top-quality device if you go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. Inside it are the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, not only can you run today's most popular titles, but you'll also be ready for the best upcoming PC games.

Read more
This ultra-durable 2TB external SSD is $115 off until tomorrow
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.

In this day and age, everyone has some files, photos, or videos that they want to keep safe. You can do so with the SanDisk Extreme, an ultra-durable external SSD that's currently on sale from Best Buy. The 2TB model will be yours for just $110, which is less than half its original price of $225 following a $115 discount. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though -- the offer will last until the end of the day, but we're not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme external SSD
In our SSD versus HDD comparison, the advantages of SSDs include faster speeds and improved durability. You'll enjoy both of these benefits with the SanDisk Extreme external SSD. It offers a read speed of up to 1,050 MB/s and a write speed of up to 1,000 MB/s, which may be slower than the 2,000 MB/s speed of the SanDisk Extreme Pro that appears in our list of the best external hard drives, but still quick nonetheless.

Read more