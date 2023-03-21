For gamers who are planning to buy a new gaming laptop, we’ve got good news for you — Best Buy just launched a host of gaming laptop deals involving products by some of the top computing brands such as HP, MSI, and Asus. We’re not expecting these offers to last long, so to help you make a quick decision, we’ve rounded up some of the best bargains that are still available in the retailer’s ongoing clearance sale.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop — $580, was $800

The HP Victus gaming laptop appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, because you’ll be able to play the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — though you may have to choose the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,200

The MSI Sword gaming laptop promises smooth gameplay with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, all inside a sleek body that’s easy to carry with you wherever you go. The gaming laptop also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, and Windows 10 pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD. You can upgrade its operating system to Windows 11 for free, so you can enjoy the features of Microsoft’s latest operating system.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,400

Play games like a pro on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s also equipped with 16GB of RAM, which will be enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop is compact with its 14-inch Full HD display with 144HZ refresh rate, but you can install several AAA games on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,600

If you’re drawn to the MSI Sword gaming laptop but you want a version that’s more powerful, this is the one that you’ll want to buy. You’ll get the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, for smoother performance even when running the more advanced titles. The gaming laptop features Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, and it retains the 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,500, was $2,000

For a gaming laptop that will surely be able to run the games of today and tomorrow without any issues, go for the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. Its eye-catching design masks extremely powerful performance from its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, and you’ll appreciate the details of modern titles on its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution. The gaming laptop offers ample storage space with its 1TB SSD, which has Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

