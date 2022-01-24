HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands

HP announced two new all-in-one (AIO) PCs that are built for hybrid work. Featuring a suite of videoconferencing tools powered by HP Presence, wireless charging stands, and for the first time, Windows 11, HP says the machines are built to help you focus and get things done while working remotely.

There are two new PCs: The EliteOne 800 G9 and the HP Presence AIO. The HP Presence machine is built for, well, HP Presence. HP announced this range of products in October 2021, starting with videoconferencing systems built for meeting rooms. The HP Presence AIO is built for meetings, too, but it moves the features from the meeting room to the home office.

The machine includes a number of features for meetings — dynamic voice leveling, automatic noise reduction, and an integrated webcam that you can upgrade to 4K resolution. The most impressive feature is Zoom Rooms integration, which allows you to join a Zoom meeting with a single press on the touchscreen.

You can also draw on the touchscreen with the whiteboard feature, marking up documents during meetings. If you don’t have what you need stored locally on the HP Presence AIO, no worries — the machine allows you to wirelessly share another screen and still access the whiteboard feature.

If you don’t need the meeting functionality of the HP Presence AIO, the EliteOne 800 G9 is for you. It comes with many of the same features, including the optional webcam upgrade, but also some unique features. The new Monitor Mode, for example, allows you to continue to use the PC as a monitor if you want to connect another machine.

You can still connect a laptop to the EliteOne G9 to use it as a secondary screen, or just use the AIO on its own. Regardless of how you connect everything, the machine will automatically detect when you plug in an external PC and switch to the correct mode.

For specs, both machines are powered by Intel 12th-gen processors that meet Intel’s vPro standard and come with Windows 11. Outside of that, there are two major differences. The HP Presence AIO comes with DDR4 memory and Intel’s integrated graphics (either UHD 750 or UHD 730 depending on the processor). The EliteOne 800, on the other hand, comes with DDR5 memory and supports up to a discrete Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

Maybe the most exciting feature across both models is the optional wireless charging stand. Compared to the previous generation, HP shrunk the stand down and added Qi wireless charging. If you purchase the upgrade, you can throw your phone on the stand to keep it charged while you’re working.

Like previous HP AIOs, you have screen options, too. HP is offering a 23.8-inch Full HD screen or a 27-inch 1440p screen on both models. The company says the machines should be available in May, but we don’t have word on pricing yet.

