 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset is $150 off this weekend

Albert Bassili
By
A man using the HP Reverb headset in his apartment.
HP

VR headsets have really boomed in the past couple of years, and a lot of it is due to the more budget-friendly headsets, which fall in the $300 or $500 range. One great example is the Reverb G2 V2, which brings a few big improvements while also going for just $449 on HP’s website rather than the usual $599.

Why you should buy the HP Reverb G2 V2

What really makes the HP Reverb G2 V2 stand out is the visual clarity for the price. While it won’t beat out something like the Valve Index in resolution, the Reverb manages a very impressive 2160 x 2160 resolution panel per eye, meaning that it even beats out something like the Quest 2’s 1832×1920 per eye. The V2 also brings in a lot more cameras for tracking, which is very obvious given the wider tracking field that reaches just below your waistline and about eye level. Again, it won’t beat something like the Index with its base stations, but it’s impressive for something that will cost you less than $500. That said, you will miss out on stuff like full-body tracking, which might be important for VR chat.

Another important thing for VR chat and other social apps is having capacitive touch on the controllers, which the Revervb G2 V2 sadly does not. That also means you’ll have to remap a lot of games since most of them expect your VR headset to have it. That said, if you don’t do a lot of social VR chatting or just want an excellent headset for playing PC VR games, then you aren’t losing much, and luckily, tracking accuracy is excellent. One thing to note is that this isn’t a self-contained headset like the Quest 2, so you will need a considerably hefty desktop computer, likely something with an RTX 3080 or better. However, you can still get by with less powerful stuff if you don’t mind running the Reverb at its full potential.

Picking a good VR headset can be difficult, especially since the tech is still relatively nascent and is all about compromises with hefty price tags. Even so, the Reverb G2 V2 offers the best clarity for the $449 price tag you can get on HP’s website. While you’re at it, it’s worth taking a look at some great gaming PC deals to go with your Reverb G2 V2, and if you decide to go for the Quest 2, maybe take a look at our dive into the Meta Quest 3 vs. the Meta Quest 2, and whether it’s worth waiting for the former.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This 17-inch laptop is down to $300 in HP’s 72-hour flash sale
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Shoppers who want to replace their current laptop with a device featuring a larger screen should consider the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z especially since it's part of HP's 72-hour flash sale. From its original price of $500, it's down to a more affordable $300 following a $200 discount. If you find the offer tempting, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately because stocks are expected to go quickly.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z
While the HP Laptop 17z won't be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it's more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It's also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There's ample space for your files on the device's 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

Read more
Best 2-in-1 laptop deals: Save on Dell, Lenovo, HP and more
A woman uses the trackpad of the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop.

Snagging one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals is a great way to get ultimate value for money. You get all the benefits of a laptop along with the convenience of a tablet, but wrapped up neatly in one package so you only have to carry one device around with you. Below, we've picked out all the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you can buy today. While you won't see any MacBook deals or gaming laptop deals here, you will see plenty of devices that will boost your productivity on the move or entertain you while you're enjoying some downtime.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i -- $114, was $189

One of the cheapest Chromebook deals around, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i is a good option for someone that wants a 2-in-1 laptop without spending much. While it's far from one of the best Chromebooks around, it's a useful tool for taking to class and having some flexible options. There's an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. An 11.6-inch HD screen is basic but is a touch display so you can get more tactile with how you work. There's also a 720p HD webcam for taking calls while the 360-degree hinge means you can easily manipulate the display to use it in presentation mode or as a tablet. Ideally, you'll want to spend more but for the pure basics, this will do the job.

Read more
This HP Omen gaming PC just had its price slashed by $700
hp omen 25l deal february 2023 open gaming pc feature lifestyle

HP continues to have some of the best gaming PC deals out there at the moment with $700 off a popular HP Omen 25L gaming PC. Normally priced at $1,750, it's currently down to $1,050 so you save a significant $700 off the regular price. For the money, you get a stylish-looking gaming PC that's ideal if you prefer to game at home on your PC than other alternatives. Sure to be a hit with many, the stock is likely to be limited so let's take a quick look at what makes this deal tick.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 25L
While this particular HP Omen isn't among our list of the best gaming PCs, another HP Omen model is and this one borrows certain elements. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you'll get great performance out of this system whatever games you plan on playing.

Read more