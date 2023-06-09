The popular HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, a powerful and versatile machine, is currently available with a $300 discount from the laptop deals of HP’s 72-hour flash sale. Instead of its original price of $1,250, it will be yours for $950. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you complete your purchase though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you need to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

The appeal of a 2-in-1 laptop comes from its ability to change between laptop mode and tablet mode, depending on what you need from it at any given time. The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide places under the convertible category because you flip its keyboard under its screen to transform it from a laptop to a tablet, is included in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops partly because of its elegant aesthetic. It also features a rock-solid build, so you don’t need to be extremely cautious when you fold its 13.5-inch QUXGA+ touchscreen back and forth.

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop promises smooth performance to support its switching forms, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8 GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which should still have enough space for al the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store. Every purchase of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop includes the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, a stylus that serves as an additional input option for when you want to take down notes or draw sketches.

If you’re interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals, you definitely need to check out HP’s offer for one of its best products in its ongoing 72-hour flash sale. Originally priced at $1,250, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is down to $950 following a $300 discount, which may disappear at any moment as stocks are probably running out. If it fits your budget and it matches your needs, you’re going to want to purchase the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop now, as you may regret it if you don’t.

Editors' Recommendations