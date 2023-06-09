 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP’s best laptop is discounted by $300 for the weekend

Aaron Mamiit
By
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 open on a table.

The popular HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, a powerful and versatile machine, is currently available with a $300 discount from the laptop deals of HP’s 72-hour flash sale. Instead of its original price of $1,250, it will be yours for $950. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute before you complete your purchase though, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before the sale ends. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you need to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop

The appeal of a 2-in-1 laptop comes from its ability to change between laptop mode and tablet mode, depending on what you need from it at any given time. The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide places under the convertible category because you flip its keyboard under its screen to transform it from a laptop to a tablet, is included in our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops partly because of its elegant aesthetic. It also features a rock-solid build, so you don’t need to be extremely cautious when you fold its 13.5-inch QUXGA+ touchscreen back and forth.

The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop promises smooth performance to support its switching forms, as it’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8 GB of RAM. It’s also got Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which should still have enough space for al the apps that you need to install and all the files that you have to store. Every purchase of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop includes the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, a stylus that serves as an additional input option for when you want to take down notes or draw sketches.

Related

If you’re interested in 2-in-1 laptop deals, you definitely need to check out HP’s offer for one of its best products in its ongoing 72-hour flash sale. Originally priced at $1,250, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is down to $950 following a $300 discount, which may disappear at any moment as stocks are probably running out. If it fits your budget and it matches your needs, you’re going to want to purchase the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop now, as you may regret it if you don’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The new 15-inch MacBook Air is already discounted
15-inch MacBook Air shown at WWDC 2023.

Apple deals are rarely huge discounts and they're even less likely to be on the latest tech that's only just been announced. While we're not talking a huge discount here, you can buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip that was only just announced for $1,250 at Amazon saving you $50 off the RRP that we've seen at other retailers like . Sure, it's not much but you're still saving on something that doesn't launch for a few more days yet. Likely to be a huge hit, let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the 15-inch MacBook Air M2
Just one of the many things announced at WWDC 2023 last week, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 hasn't yet been released but it's looking pretty appealing. We can't update our look at the best MacBooks just yet. It's clearly going to feature though and probably quite highly at that.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this 15-inch HP laptop for $300
hp 15 6 inch laptop deal may 2023 15t featured image lifestyle

If you're in the market for a cheap laptop, there's no need to only dig for the low budget options. Laptop deals help cut the price on mid-range laptops, bringing them down to budget prices. For instance, right now HP is selling their 15-inch laptop for $300 after a $160 discount. Check out the specs below, then buy one before the HP laptop sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch laptop
Anyone seeking out one of the best budget laptops is likely to be tempted by this one. It has an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While none of that is spectacular, we often see laptops around this price with 4GB of memory or even eMMC storage instead of SSD, so that's a bonus.

Read more
Alienware is having a clearance sale on some of its top gaming laptops
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.

There are a ton of gaming laptop deals all going on at Dell right now with some big discounts on highly-sought after Alienware laptops. If you've been waiting to upgrade to a new gaming rig, this is an ideal time to save big. Unlike laptop deals, these are all squarely focused on ensuring you get the best gaming performance while you play. Here's a look at some of the highlights. Remember -- they're unlikely to stick around for long.
Alienware x14 gaming laptop -- $1,000, was $1,500

The Alienware x14 gaming laptop is well-priced for anyone who wants a sweet laptop geared towards gaming without spending a fortune. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The Star of the show is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card paired with a 14-inch full HD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Regarded as the world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop, it's super slim while still packing in an advanced Alienware Cryo-tech cooling system and a great battery life, as well as USB-C charging ports. Even its keyboard is better than most with a 1.2mm key-travel experience and N-key rollover capabilities.

Read more