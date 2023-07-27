 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Built for business, this HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is $2,050 off

John Alexander
By
Someone using the HP Zbook Studio.
HP

Despite Covid increasingly becoming more “distant memory” than “constant fear,” a large amount of Americans are still working from home. The result? Maybe it’s time for going to work to officially become a “distant memory” and not a “constant fear” as well. One of the best ways to celebrate this realization could be by buying one of the best business laptops, and your new coffeeshop companion, while it is heavily on sale. It’s the HP ZBook Firefly, which is usually $4,549, for $2,050 off. That makes it’s final price $2,499. Check it out via the button below.

Why you should buy an HP ZBook Firefly

The HP ZBook Firefly is a business-optimized laptop with excellent memory and storage to support both advanced editing software and local storage of sensitive documents. In fact, the 1 TB of local storage is on a PCie drive, which runs faster than both HDD and SSD drives. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with a Windows 11 Pro operating system. The 14-inch screen is in a 16:10 aspect ratio. While we’ve seen this aspect ratio before, it is still at least somewhat unusual. The reasoning behind it? It shows 11% more vertical content than 16:9 displays, increasing scroll efficiency.

Ultimately, though, the HP ZBook Firefly is mostly about mobility and getting you on the job wherever you want. For example, fast change gets you to 50% charge in just 30 minutes while HP Sure View makes your screen unreadable to those around you, promoting security. A super unique feature — and a definite nod to those of us in the coffee shop worker class — is a “drain hole” in the keyboard. It allows minor spills to flow out and save your keyboard. Finally, when it is time for that on-the-go Zoom meeting, there’s a 5 MP camera with AI correction features that improve the view even when lighting is off.

Related

There’s a lot more to discover about the HP ZBook Firefly, so be sure to check it out via the button below. Remember, while this deal lasts, It is $2,050 off. That brings it down from $4,549 to $2,499. So, go ahead and tap that button below and learn more about this impressive laptop with next gen features for yourself!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Buy just dropped the price of this HP Chromebook to $149
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

If you're looking to take a new Chromebook to class this year, Best Buy has one of the best Chromebook deals around. Today, you can buy theHP Chromebook 14b for just $149 saving you a hefty $150 off the regular price of $299. 50% off just made this a very appealing deal if you're in need of something basic but that remains quite stylish looking. Ideal for anyone who can't afford more expensive laptop deals, let's take a look at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14b
If you're a student, you're likely to be keen to keep costs down. Even if you're not, with everything costing more than it used to, it's great to be able to buy a Chromebook like the HP Chromebook 14b. It doesn't offer the hardware you might see from the best Chromebooks but it's useful to be able to access cloud-based apps on a more convenient device than a tablet or phone. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like we said, just the very basics here. More appealing is the 14-inch HD screen. Sure, it only has a resolution of 1366 x 768 but it has anti-glare properties and smaller bezels than you might anticipate.

Read more
Lenovo Legion 7 gaming laptop with a stunning 2K screen is $800 off today
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo continues to offer some of the best gaming laptop deals even if it's a little cheeky with its estimated value system. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion 7 for $1,500 reduced from $2,300 according to Lenovo. The estimated value system tends to overestimate quite a lot but at least this one isn't quite as vastly excessive as other recent Lenovo deals have been. Regardless of whatever the original price was, $1,500 for this Lenovo Legion 7 with a gorgeous 2K screen is worth considering. Here's everything else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 7
Lenovo manages to be one of the best laptop brands for both business purposes and gaming, so you're in safe hands with the Lenovo Legion 7 The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. As always, it's great to see so much storage space with more games taking up a lot of space. For the graphics card, there's an AMD Radeon RX 6700M with 10GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more
Lenovo just knocked $2,650 off its ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 front angled view showing display.

Lenovo offers some of the best laptop deals around on a regular basis. One such deal is being able to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop for $999. Lenovo believes it was previously priced at $3,649 which seems a little unlikely but it's a sweet deal regardless. It's worth remembering that Lenovo uses an estimated value system to define its previous prices and these tend to be large overestimations of the true price. Still, whatever the actual saving, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for $999 is a great deal. Let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Read more