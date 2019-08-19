Computing

HyperX gives the Fury DDR4 memory line a facelift and adds RGB lighting

Kizito Katawonga
By

HyperX announced the release of the new Fury DDR4 RGB and a fresh new design of the Fury DDR4 lineup of system memory kits. A division of Kingston Technology, HyperX is renown for its PC gaming peripherals and the key to that is its high-performance and cost-effective memory kits.

“The HyperX team is excited to expand our Fury DDR4 and Fury DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system,” Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager at HyperX, said in a statement.

hyperx gives the fury ddr4 memory line a facelift and adds rgb lighting 4 angled kit of 2 hr

While the Fury DDR4 line isn’t new, in terms of design they’ve always been understated. HyperX refreshed the line with a new look and added an LED lighting strip to the Fury DDR4 RGB. This makes it look more like some of the best competitors kits in the market.

The new Fury DDR4 RGB features an LED strip on the top which, thanks HyperX Infrared Sync, allows for completely wireless sync of the lighting effects. The memory is compatible not only with HyperX’s own software, but also software from a range of motherboard vendors like Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. In practice, this means the RGB will work well in almost any modern build and play nicely with other parts.

Besides the new RGB lighting, the whole Fury DDR4 line also works with Intel and AMD platforms that feature plug-and-play. This essentially allows the memory kits to be overclocked automatically at the standard 1.2V DDR4 settings. Additionally, the Fury DDR4 has predefined Intel Extreme Performance (XMP) profiles that are designed to maximize the performance of the memory kits.

The Fury DDR4 runs up to 3466Mhz speeds which isn’t the fastest possible speed available but certainly more than sufficient for the most demanding gamer. The kits deliver this speed at low CL15-CL19 latencies and come in single, dual or quad-channel kits.

The HyperX Fury DDR4 and Fury DDR4 RGB module sizes start at 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB with kits available up to 64GB. The new memory kits are available immediately through HyperX retail and online outlets.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Long before Gates or Jobs, 6 women programmed the first digital computer
Up Next

3 to beam up: Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo collaborate on new file transfer feature
password
Computing

1.5% of Chrome users’ passwords are known to be compromised, according to Google

In February, a new feature was introduced to the Google Chrome browser which checks whether users' passwords are secure. Now, Google has released eye-opening stats gathered from Password Checkup.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch 128gb wi fi amazon deal 128 gb wifi tablet black 2019 lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts $52 off this Samsung Galaxy 10.1-inch tablet for the whole family

Normally priced at $330, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet now for only $278 and enjoy $52 savings. On top of that, Amazon is offering an extra $28 discount when you apply for a coupon during checkout.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Apple MacBook-review-speakers
Computing

Tired of your Mac freezing? Try these tips to fix your Mac

A Mac that keeps freezing can be an incredibly annoying thing to deal with, but fixing it doesn’t have to be a pain. There are six main things you should try, which we got through in this guide to help you fix the issue once and for all.
Posted By Alex Blake
Charging via USB-C
Computing

Here's our guide to how to charge your laptop using a USB-C cable

Charging via USB-C is a great way to power up your laptop. It only takes one cable and you can use the same one for data as well as power -- perfect for new devices with limited port options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
How to use a blue light filter on a PC or Mac
Computing

Latest Windows 10 update is causing random reboots and can break Visual Basic

The latest update for Windows 10, made available on Tuesday this week, includes patches against two critical vulnerabilities. But it is causing a string of issues including random reboots and failure to install.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
microsoft surface pro 6 review 3
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Book 2 throttled to 400 MHz by safety feature

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 are suffering from throttling issues that are slowing them down to 400 MHz. The problem is apparently related to an Intel CPU flag that is designed to keep systems from overheating.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Enjoy your music on more devices: Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3

FLAC files sound awesome — that is, if your device can handle the lossless format. No matter your OS there's a converter for you. Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3, so you no longer have to worry about incompatibility issues.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Windows 10 can split and resize windows with ease. Here's how to do it

The window management features of Windows 10 can be particularly helpful for those who frequently multitask. Here's how to split your screen according to your workflow needs by using Snap Assist and other native tools.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Luke Larsen
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what do you do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether via an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Jackie Dove
alienware gaming mouse keyboard monitor gamescom 2019 game room
Computing

Alienware’s new monitors and gaming peripherals complement new Aurora R9 design

Alienware unveiled a variety of gaming monitors, mice, and keyboards to match the black-and-white styling found on the Aurora R9 desktop and the Alienware laptops. These peripherals also come with more responsive performance.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop bezel concepts
Computing

Exclusive: How Alienware dared to ditch black, boxy designs for something radical

A new gaming Legend is born this year. Alienware unveiled its new Aurora R9 desktop with the Legend design language. Join us as Alienware designers talk about Legend was conceived and what the new design means for gaming.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen