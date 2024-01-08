 Skip to main content
CES 2024: HyperX has a new line of gaming products just for kids

HyperX's mini headsets and controller.
HP
At CES 2024, HP unveiled a suite of new products un der its HyperX brand. Some of the most interesting new accessories are the Cloud Mini Headsets, Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, and Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini mouse, all of which are designed to be easier for children to use.

Smaller in design than a normal pair of gaming headphones, the wired and wireless versions of the HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets have “volume-limiting capabilities” that make them safer to use for younger players, as well as a microphone that can be easily flipped to mute. These headsets launch this spring for $50 each.

The Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller is equally compact, and it boasts a mobile mode switch, a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack, and compatibility with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PCs, Steam Deck, and Android phones. It will also come out sometime this spring for $40.

For children who prefer PC gaming or those who just want a really lightweight mouse, HP also introduced the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini mouse, which is small in size, but packs a 100-hour battery life while also featuring HyperX’s 26K Sensor, dustproof switches, adaptable grip tap, and dual wireless mode connectivity. HP will release it later this month for $80. Those looking for a way to carry all of these devices around might also want to check out the Knight and Delta Gaming Backpacks that HyperX plans on releasing in February for $70 and $40, respectively.

HyperX had even more to show off at CES 2024 too, including new keyboards. We went hands-on with the upcoming Alloy Rise Gaming Keyboard, and believe “it might be the go-to gaming keyboard in 2024.”

