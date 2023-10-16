 Skip to main content
Intel’s 14th-gen desktop CPUs don’t look very next-gen

Jacob Roach
By
Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Intel’s 14th-gen desktop processors are official, following months of rumors and leaks, and they’re gunning for a top slot among the best processors. The Raptor Lake refresh, as enthusiasts have called it, delivers three new processors to Intel’s lineup: the Core i9-14900K, Core i7-14700K, and Core i6-14600K.

This is just the start, according to Intel, and more 14th-gen desktop processors will roll out throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024. Intel says the new range can hit up to 6GHz out of the box, as well as offer up to 23% better gaming performance than the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and 54% better creator performance compared to the Ryzen 9 7950X.

Here’s a breakdown of the specs:

Core i9-14900K/KF Core i7-14700K/KF Core i5-14600K/KF
Cores/Threads 24 (8+16) / 32 20 (8+12) / 28 14(6+8) / 20
L3/L2 Cache 36MB / 32MB 33MB / 28MB 24MB / 20MB
Max turbo frequency 6GHz 5.6GHz 5.3GHz
Base/Turbo power 125W / 253W 125W / 253W 125W / 181W
Recommended price $590 $410 $320
Not much has changed from last-gen’s chips. If you look at the Core i9-13900K and Core i5-13600K, they boast the same core count, same power requirements, same cache amount, and only slightly lower clock speeds. The Core i7-14700K is the only one that’s significantly different, as it now packs an extra four efficiency cores for a total of 20 cores.

Unlike rumors suggested, the chips don’t come with a price increase. The recommended price from Intel is the same as the previous generation. Keep in mind, however, that these prices likely aren’t what you’ll pay. You may spend slightly more or less depending on demand. We expect that prices will be slightly higher when the CPUs first release.

From the specs, these chips look identical to their last-gen counterparts in all but name. Not only do they carry mostly the same core counts and clock speeds, they’re also using the same architecture as 13th-gen processors. Despite that, Intel is claiming performance improvements.  Gen-on-gen, Intel says its new Core i7-14700K can deliver upwards of a 15% improvement over the last-gen part.

Generational improvements for Intel's Core i7-14700K.
Intel

Compared to the competition from AMD, Intel says the Core i9-14900K is upwards of 23% faster in Starfield and Metro Exodus, though it still loses significantly in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Dota 2. 

Gaming performance for Intel's Core i9-14900K CPU.
Intel

Where are the improvements coming from? Intel points to a couple of areas. First is Intel Application Optimization. The company says 14th-gen chips use a new policy within Intel Dynamic Tuning to optimize performance in games, leading to a 13% boost in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and a 16% boost in Metro Exodus. Intel is also boasting of higher clock speeds. The Core i9-14900K will be the first chip to leverage Intel’s new AI-assisted Extreme Tuning Utility, which will automatically overclock your processor with AI. Intel says this won’t be coming to older components.

Intel's Application Optimization feature for 14th-gen processors.
Intel

Although there are clearly some improvements, Intel hasn’t shared other key performance metrics. For starters, the company didn’t show any generational improvements outside of the Core i7-14700K — the only chip in the lineup that has a significant spec difference. It also shared no data regarding generational improvements in gaming performance.

Those generational improvements, if they exist, are very important. Prices on Intel’s 13th-gen processors are already dropping, and they’ll likely drop even more once 14th-gen chips arrive. There’s definitely the possibility that 13th-gen chips will be the better buy for most people.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to know for sure. We have the processors in hand, and we’ll be releasing our review tomorrow detailing the capabilities of these new processors.

Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Yet another disappointment about Intel’s next chips may be true
Intel Core i3-12100F box sitting in front of a gaming computer.

Intel’s successor for its existing 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop processors is expected to launch later this year, and as far as the rumors go, it's not going to be a particularly exciting release.

It's already reportedly going to be a fairly minor upgrade -- but now, counter to previous reports, a new piece of information suggests that Intel will continue using the same quad-core configuration for its Core i3 SKUs under the 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh series.

Read more
Don’t worry; Armored Core VI is ‘fully supported’ on Steam Deck
A boss fight in Armored Core 6.

Following a hands-on preview of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, we had a chance to talk to the game's director, Masaru Yamamura, and producer Yasunori Ogura who wanted to assure players that the game would be "fully supported" on Valve's Steam Deck.

"Obviously seeing how well Elden Ring performed on the Steam Deck, we were very happy, and we wanted to at least create that as a baseline going forward for this handheld," Ogura tells Digital Trends. "So it is fully supported for Steam Deck ... we just want to reassure players that it will be fully supported."

Read more
Intel’s most powerful CPUs may not launch until 2024
Intel Core i9-13900K held between fingertips.

Intel's next two generations of desktop CPUs are both exciting and confusing. Luckily, new information has come to light around what to expect.

The report comes from German publication Igor's Lab, which claims to have seen Intel's internal performance projections for these next two generations of chips. The report also affirms some of the details in Intel's desktop road map, including that the 14th-gen fall release will be a Raptor Lake Refresh rather than true Meteor Lake desktop chips. It also says the 15th-gen Arrow Lake is anticipated to launch in 2024.

Read more