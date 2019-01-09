Digital Trends
Computing

This USB C monitor is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere

Arif Bacchus
By
Lapscreen USB-C monitor
Feytech

So far at CES 2019, there have been plenty of ultra-wide, ultra-high resolution monitors, and even an OLED gaming display. Well, for consumers who are looking for smaller solutions, there is the Lapscreen, a portable USB-C monitor that is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere.

Part of an eight-year project, the seventh-generation Lapscreen monitor was invented by Michél Haese and packs in a length similar to a length of a U.S. letter. Its width is also the same size as an A4 piece of paper, with measurements of 4mm on the top and just 8mm on the bottom. As for the technical specifications, it comes in with an FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, and both HDMI and USB-C signal in for a single audio and video connection with phones, tablets, and laptops.

That means you won’t need to fiddle with cables, but the portable monitor doesn’t doesn’t come with a kickstand, so it not exactly as compact as other displays like the Asus ZenScreen. There is a touchscreen version, though, which can pair up nicely for multitasking and inking in Windows 10.

Still, with 178-degree viewing angles, the possibilities for use on the road during travel can be endless. It is relatively light at 0.77 pounds, and can easily be slid into a laptop case or bag for travel to extend productivity when going to meetings, classes at school, or trades events. The inventor aptly refers to the Lapscreen as the “third evolution of mobile computing displays” for just that reason, mentioning it is compatible with a variety of cases, Wi-Fi dongles, batteries, and adapters.

Currently, the standard version of the Lapscreen can be purchased online from Faytech for prices starting at $200. The touchscreen version is a bit more expensive and can be purchased for $265, which is almost the same price as a regular monitor.

In previous years, there have been plenty of other portable monitors revealed at CES, including the AOC 17-inch display powered by a single USB cable. In 2016, there also was the NexDock, a second screen which offered a built-in keyboard and trackpad for connectivity with smartphones. For more, check out our picks of the best monitors of CES 2019 here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Up Next

The truth is out there: Here are the 10 best episodes of 'The X-Files'
LG Neo Art CES 2019
Computing

LG’s Neo Art is a grab-and-go monitor that follows you wherever you go

If you're looking for a portable 27-inch monitor that you can easily grab from your desk and take into another room, then LG might have the perfect product for you at CES 2019 — or at least an exciting concept — with the Neo Art.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
razer raptor 27 ces 2019 rzr r1
Computing

The RGB-laden Raptor 27 is Razer’s debut gaming monitor

This year at CES, Razer announced its entrance into a new product category: Gaming monitors. The Raptor 27 is the company's first true attempt at a gaming monitor, designed and manufactured from the ground-up by Razer.
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung new monitors ces 2019 space monitor 3
Computing

At CES, Samsung will unveil a ‘Space Monitor,’ a 49-inch behemoth, and more

Featuring modern and minimalist design, Samsung is leading its 2019 monitor lineup with a space-saving display, a high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor for gamers, as well as a curved 32-inch monitor for content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best desktop pcs of ces 2019 digital storm aventum x
Computing

The 5 best desktops of CES 2019, for everything from gaming to graphics

Whether you're after a compact desktop PC to save on space or need a large tower design that provides plenty of upgradeability options for the future, be sure to check out our picks for the best desktops from CES this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack
Buying Guides

Keep your portable computer safe and shiny with the best laptop bags of 2018

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

Where are they now? A look back at last year’s Top Tech of CES winners

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

These Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts will update your OG Windows skills

Windows 10 has many new features, and they come flanked with useful new keyboard shortcuts. Check out some of the new Windows 10 keyboard shortcuts to improve your user experience and save more time!
Posted By Jon Martindale
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

The Surface Pro 6 is now here, but it's not a huge upgrade

The Surface Pro 6 is officially here, though it's not as big of a redesign as you might have hoped. With a new coat of black paint and an 8th-gen processor, it's a small, but notable update.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
nemeio eink keyboards ces2019 e ink keyboard lifestyle feat
Computing

Rollable keyboard, couch potato’s dream headline top mice and keyboards at CES

New mice and keyboards may not offer much in the way of performance enhancements for your PC, but they are lovely to use and look gorgeous. Here's a list of our favorites from CES 2019.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to watch amd ces 2019 conference live stream feat
Computing

How to watch this morning’s AMD CES 2019 press conference

It is time for AMD to take the spotlight. Falling in the middle of the week-long CES, and in a first, AMD will be hosting its own keynote presentation at 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 9.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Alienware 55 review
Product Review

Alienware brought a 55-inch OLED monitor to CES. We want it. You will too.

OLED has long alluded gaming monitors. But no longer. The Alienware 55 OLED Monitor matches the incredible visuals of OLED with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s pure gaming bliss.
Posted By Luke Larsen
wacom cintiq 16hd pen display ces 2019 16 elevated angle view below
Photography

Wacom’s latest Cintiq pen display comes without the high price tag

Wacom's Cintiq pen displays are pro-level tools -- but the company's latest addition is designed for hobbyists and students and sits at a lower price point. The Wacom Cintiq 16HD uses the same pen technology, but a lower resolution display.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Oculus Go
Gaming

Dive headfirst into the best experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist to it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw