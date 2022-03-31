The latest Mac Monterey update fixes some nasty bugs

Apple’s latest MacOS Monterey 12.3.1 update addresses the Bluetooth and display issues that have been plaguing Mac owners for several weeks.

Eligible Mac users can access and download the MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌.1 update through the Software Update section of System Preferences.

The fix comes after users had been complaining about connectivity troubles in MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌ with various accessories, such as game controls, displays, and graphics card components in external GPUs. Word of the issues seemed to surface first on Reddit, with users describing that Xbox, PlayStation, and other third-party controllers were not being recognized by MacOS 12.3.

Other issues users have noted include a potential power management flaw with Bluetooth headphones, and malfunctions with connectivity to USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort monitors.

Prior to the fix, users said the controller issues were persistent regardless of troubleshooting efforts, while display issues could be remedied by unplugging ports from their power sources and plugging them back in.

The changelog for MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 says that Apple has addressed issues including USB-C or Thunderbolt external display connections turning off when attached to a second display — Mac mini (2018) — and Bluetooth devices disconnecting from Macs when playing audio through certain Beats headphones, MacRumors noted.

Apple also provides fixes in ‌MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 for two vulnerabilities. One is an AppleAVD bug, which “could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” The other is an “Intel Graphics Driver issue that could allow an application to read kernel memory,” the publication added.

Apple says the vulnerabilities may have been actively exploited. Because of this, the company says that users should update to the new system version as soon as possible.

In addition to the MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 update, Apple has also released other incremental updates, including iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and HomePod 15.4.1 software.

Apple’s MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌ initially released on March 14, with Universal Control as a highlight feature.

