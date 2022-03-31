  1. Computing

The latest Mac Monterey update fixes some nasty bugs

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Apple’s latest MacOS Monterey 12.3.1 update addresses the Bluetooth and display issues that have been plaguing Mac owners for several weeks.

Eligible Mac users can access and download the MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌.1 update through the Software Update section of System Preferences.

Widgets in the MacOS Monterey Notification Center.

The fix comes after users had been complaining about connectivity troubles in MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌ with various accessories, such as game controls, displays, and graphics card components in external GPUs. Word of the issues seemed to surface first on Reddit, with users describing that Xbox, PlayStation, and other third-party controllers were not being recognized by MacOS 12.3.

Other issues users have noted include a potential power management flaw with Bluetooth headphones, and malfunctions with connectivity to USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort monitors.

Prior to the fix, users said the controller issues were persistent regardless of troubleshooting efforts, while display issues could be remedied by unplugging ports from their power sources and plugging them back in.

The changelog for MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 says that Apple has addressed issues including USB-C or Thunderbolt external display connections turning off when attached to a second display — Mac mini (2018) — and Bluetooth devices disconnecting from Macs when playing audio through certain Beats headphones, MacRumors noted.

Apple also provides fixes in ‌MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 for two vulnerabilities. One is an AppleAVD bug, which “could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” The other is an “Intel Graphics Driver issue that could allow an application to read kernel memory,” the publication added.

Apple says the vulnerabilities may have been actively exploited. Because of this, the company says that users should update to the new system version as soon as possible.

In addition to the MacOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 update, Apple has also released other incremental updates, including iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and HomePod 15.4.1 software.

Apple’s MacOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌ initially released on March 14, with Universal Control as a highlight feature.

Editors' Recommendations

Best laptop deals and sales for April 2022

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Best TVs for 2022: Which should you buy?

LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV

The best wireless routers for 2022

Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router

Why does my Roomba keep cleaning the same area?

iRobot Roomba j7+ on hardwood floor.

The best computer desks for 2022

best computer desks version 1439475032 artifox desk 02

The best places to land in Fortnite

Flying through the air in Fortnite.

How to outline text in Photoshop

A designer editing a photo (Photoshop) via an image editing program on a PC.

How to add your driver’s license to Apple Wallet

Person accessing a state ID using the Apple Wallet on an iPhone.

How to fast charge your iPhone

iPhone lock screen

Fortnite: All Omni Chip locations

Omni Sword from Fortnite.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 2 quests and how to complete them

Tank in Fortnite.

Phone clones: Latest from Oppo, Realme, OnePlus share DNA

OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Oppo Find X5 Pro camera modules.

E3 2022 is reportedly canceled, physically and digitally

E3 logo