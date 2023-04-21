This deal gets you a Lenovo Chromebook laptop for $105

Students and parents on a budget will love this Chromebook deal taking place at Best Buy today. The popular Lenovo Chromebook 3 is just $105, which is a savings of $34 on an already super affordable device. Chromebooks aren’t the most powerful computing devices in the world, but the Lenovo Chromebook 3 will get you through most situations throughout the day, which is a bargain for just $105. Free shipping is included, and this Chromebook also comes with three free months of YouTube Premium.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

If you’re in the market for one of the best Chromebooks you’re likely in the market for something simple yet capable. The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is designed to fulfill each of these characteristics, and its super low price tag adds affordability to the mix. It’s made to suit the needs of modern computer users, providing enough power to get through most daily tasks while leaving out many of the complexities that would eat away at the battery of more powerful computers or create a need for a much larger body, which would take away from its portability factor. You’re giving up little in opting for the Chromebook 3, as it has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of system RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display that’s great for binge watching.

If there’s anywhere the Chromebook 3 may be lacking on a daily basis it’s in storage capacity. It has just 64GB of internal storage, though this can be alleviated with any of the best cloud storage services, or by investing in a good external hard drive to keep in your backpack. But 64GB may be enough for most people, particularly if you aren’t interested in loading it up with software. The Chromebook 3 weights in at under 2.5 pounds and is one of the slimmest computing devices you’ll come across, so you’ll have plenty of room in your backpack for that external hard drive. Despite its ability to power through mosts school and work days, some people may need the computing power only a laptop can offer. If you aren’t certain where your needs sit you can check out our Chromebooks vs. laptops guide.

While the Lenovo Chromebook 3 regularly costs $139, today you can grab it for just $105 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $34, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

