There’s a big sale on Lenovo laptops happening right now

Always a good place for great laptop deals, Lenovo is looking even more appealing right now with a huge sale on its Lenovo laptops. There are dozens of laptops on sale at the moment with prices starting from just $220. Whether you want the cheapest Windows 11 laptop possible or you’re seeking a high-end business laptop that can keep up with your needs, there’s something here for you. With so many options, the best thing to do is click the link below to see the wide breadth of Lenovo laptops available. There’s going to be something here for you. If you have no idea where to start, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Lenovo laptop sale

As one of the best laptop brands, whatever you buy from Lenovo is going to be a winner. If you simply want the cheapest laptop possible, consider the . It’s currently $220 reduced from $400. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While it won’t run Windows 11 Home in S mode particularly quickly, it has useful extras like a 15.5-inch full HD screen with 45% NTSC and 220 nits of brightness. Its 720p HD webcam has a privacy shutter for added security, while there are Dolby Audio speakers helping when streaming content.

Alternatively, for a 2-in-1 solution, consider the . It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 13.3-inch WQXGA touchscreen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and LED backlight. Via its hinge, you can use it in tent mode or as a tablet, as well as in laptop mode. A Lenovo integrated pen is included for better precision while there’s a fingerprint reader built-in to the backlit keyboard.

For the ultimate laptop that’s keen to compete with the best laptops, there’s the . It’s available for $5,759 with a keen eye on satisfying business users. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 128GB of memory and 4TB of SSD storage. That amount of memory is frequently unheard of in many laptops so you’ll be happy with this setup. It also has a powerful workstation-focused graphics card with the Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada. For the display, a 16-inch WQUXGA OLED display with 3840 x 2400 resolution looks fantastic. It’s also a touchscreen while there’s HDR 500 True Black support, 100% DCI-P3, 400 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. This is the ultimate workstation if you can afford it.

Whatever your budget, you’ll love the Lenovo laptop sale going on right now. Check it out for yourself by clicking the link below if one of the highlights hasn’t appealed to you.

