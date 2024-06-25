 Skip to main content
This ThinkPad laptop is $1,670 off in Lenovo’s massive sale

By
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.
Lenovo

For a limited time, you’ll be able to take advantage of clearance pricing on a fantastic Lenovo laptop! Lenovo laptop deals are fairly abundant, but this is one you definitely don’t want to miss; especially if you’re in need of a powerful PC. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is marked down to $700 from its original retail price of $2,370. That’s a massive $1,670 discount for one of the company’s flagship laptops of 2023. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad is often associated with business professionals, and for good reason. All ThinkPad models are portable, powerful, and packed with enough battery life to get you through an entire workday. This particular model (the T14 Gen 3) runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650U CPU with an AMD Radeon 660M GPU. Both chips are equipped with 16GB of RAM, and the ThinkPad contains 512GB of internal storage. That’s a list of efficient peripherals that any new PC owner would be glad to see.

While the T14 Gen 3 doesn’t deliver a refresh rate over 60Hz, the laptop is equipped with a 14-inch WUXGA IPS panel that pushes a max resolution of 1080p HD. You’ll also get peak brightness levels of 300 nits and anti-glare protection. Whether you’re using the laptop at an outdoor work retreat, or in an office with a lot of ambient illumination, the T14’s screen remains bright, colorful, and can stand up against intruding light sources. 

The T14 even comes with a 1080p FHD webcam with an integrated privacy shutter. When you’re done with your next video conference, just activate the shutter to disable the video feed. 

Work laptops often need to be connected to an external monitor (check out our monitor deals), some kind of TV interface, or a projector. Fortunately, the T14 includes HDMI and USB-C ports, along with Ethernet, USB-A, and 3.5mm. The laptop is also compatible with Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6E equipment, so you’ll be able to enjoy blistering-fast network performance at all times. 

Lenovo ThinkPad deals are usually pretty great, but this Lenovo grab is truly exceptional. Nothing beats clearance pricing, and right now, you can score the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 for just $700, a $1,670 markdown from its original price!

