Lenovo Yoga and HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops get huge price cuts

Buying a laptop is an important life decision. Whatever you decide upon will become your mechanical companion for work, Netflix, and just about everything in between, so it’s a pretty big deal. Of course, like any big decision in life, it’s also an expensive one. The best laptops on the market don’t come cheap, even with these great 4th of July sales still going on right now.

If you are ready to take the plunge and pick up new laptop, a 2-in-1 might be right up your alley. Lenovo and HP specifically are offering excellent discounts on Yoga and Spectre x360 convertible notebooks to help you save. With price cuts up to $520, this weekend is your last chance to find laptop deals before Prime Day 2019.

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 Laptop — $520 off

2-in-1 convertible laptops have become a popular option for users wanting the best of both a tablet and a laptop, all in one. Lenovo’s Yoga series is focused on 2-in-1s, and the Yoga C930 is their most advanced offering to date. The Lenovo Yoga C930 comes equipped with plenty of power into its 3-pound, 14mm-thin body. The Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound brings unrivaled 360-degree audio, no matter if you’re in laptop, tablet, tent, or any other mode available to you. Dolby Vision unlocks a 4K clarity display boasting brighter colors and darker blacks.

Included with the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a 4,096-pressure-point digital pen, which can be safely stored inside the laptop itself. Normally $1,960, the Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 laptop is now just $1,440.

HP Spectre x360 13 — $250 off

The HP Spectre x360 13, which is far and away one of our all-time favorite 2-in-1s, has gone on sale for 4th of July weekend. Its build quality, superb display, speedy hardware, and sleek angular aesthetics, and speedy hardware are rivaled ony a select few. Like the Envy, the Specte x360’s 13.3-inch touchscreen rotates on its hinge so you can use it as a handy kickstand, flatten it for use as a tablet, or keep it where it is to use as a laptop computer.

The HP Spectre x360 comes fully loaded with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of fast SSD, and HP’s active pen is also included – something you often have to buy separately with devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro. Even entry-level configurations of this premium 2-in-1 tend to be more than $1,000, but a $250 discount means you can pick one from HP for just $900.

