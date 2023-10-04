 Skip to main content
Need a new laptop? This MacBook Air can be yours for $555

Apple deals are rarely very cheap but that’s changed when you buy a refurbished MacBook Air from Backmarket. Right now, you can buy a MacBook Air (2020) laptop for $555. Of course, it’s a refurbished model but it’s in excellent condition. More importantly, it comes with a full one-year warranty and there’s a free 30-day return policy if it arrives and you’re not happy with it. Backmarket stock goes through rigorous testing so this is incredibly unlikely, but it’s nice to have peace of mind in case the worst happens. Combined, this all means the MacBook Air (2020) is one of the best laptop deals at the moment and we’re here to tell you more about it.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air (2020)

The nice thing about Apple technology is it’s supported for quite a while and the hardware tends to still work well with macOS rather than aging like Windows-based devices can. This particular model has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but just fine for browsing online, typing up documents, or having a laptop to take to class. Sure, it won’t compete power-wise with the best laptops but it definitely has its uses.

Much of that strength comes from its stylish Retina screen. It’s sharper than most and has a resolution of 2560 x 1600. It’s those kinds of details that make the MacBook Air (2020) feel classier than other laptops in this price range. It also has two USB-C ports which is useful for future proofing as you can easily hook up all your most commonly used devices, including the latest iPhone 15.

If you’re looking for a simple yet stylish laptop to take to class or for occasional use, the MacBook Air (2020) is a great option. If you’re worried about buying refurbished from Backmarket, don’t be. Thanks to its rigorous testing process, this is far more than just buying second-hand. Plus, you have a one-year warranty and a free 30 days return policy if you’re not happy. Check out the MacBook Air for $555 today at Backmarket.

