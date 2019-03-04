Share

If you’d love a MacBook Pro but always found it a little too expensive, now may your chance to change that. The 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is currently priced a full $300 below its standard retail pricing, making this the most affordable it’s been since Black Friday 2018.

Apple’s MacBooks offer sturdy build quality, beautiful aesthetics, and unique software options, but they do tend to cost more than their Windows counterparts, so discounts are nothing to sniff at, especially when they’re worth hundreds of dollars. The Amazon listing in question might suggest that you’re only saving $100-$200 depending on the model you opt for, but compared to Apple’s own store pricing, these drops are much more impactful.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has a Core i5 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD storage. It’s priced at $1,500 after savings, representing a $300 drop from its current Apple store pricing. If you have a little more to spend or need more space than that model offers, the 512GB version is also discounted to $1,800 — that’s a $200 saving over its current Apple Store cost.

Both come with the MacBook Pro Space Gray paint job, although there is also the option of the standard Silver color scheme instead. Do take note, however, that that alternative coloring comes at a $100 premium for the 256GB model. Pricing remains unchanged, whatever color you pick, for the 512GB model.

These prices represent the lowest we’ve seen for this version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro since Black Friday 2018 and provide a much more affordable entry point for one of the most powerful laptops Apple has for sale, as Apple Insider highlights. As impressive as this machine is, it’s not our favorite of the current MacBooks. While the MacBook Pro offers solid performance and one of the best screens we’ve ever seen, its battery life could be better and we are not fans of its keyboard.

The 2018 MacBook Air still wins by a nose. It’s more affordable, even with the discount on the MacBook Pro, and its battery life is much improved. It actually has the best battery life of any MacBook out there at this time.