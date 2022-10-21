 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Gaming
  4. News

Thanks, I hate it: Someone installed macOS on a Steam Deck

Alex Blake
By

Yesterday we got the news that Apple might bring macOS to the iPad Pro. Today, someone has managed to get macOS to run on a Steam Deck. And tomorrow? I’m betting we’ll see macOS installed on a toaster. You heard it here first.

Back to the Steam Deck. The feat was achieved by enterprising Reddit user Lampa183, who apparently was able to get macOS Catalina running inside a VirtualBox virtual machine on their device. In other words, this is several layers of operating systems and emulation. But the result is worth it … right?

MacOS Catalina running on a Steam Deck.

Well, according to Lampa183, performance on the Steam Deck is “normal” with macOS Catalina installed. However, they added that “some animations are [laggy] and turning on takes 2 to 4 minutes.” So, this is probably not the most monstrous Steam Deck out there in terms of raw power.

When asked what was working and what was not, Lampa183 responded that the device could access the internet and that the touchscreen was “partially” working. On the other hand, “Sound, GPU and (for some reason) security settings” were out of order.

I suppose we shouldn’t be too picky at this stage, since getting a full desktop operating system to work on a Steam Deck — something both the software and the hardware were entirely unprepared for — is an impressive feat in itself.

It’s not the first time macOS has found itself on an unfamiliar device. We’ve seen Apple’s old-school System 7 installed on a graphical calculator. There’s an entire cottage industry of people running macOS on custom PC hardware, crafting machines called “Hackintoshes.” And if you combine Apple’s Sidecar and Universal Control features, you can even get macOS to run almost natively on an iPad.

Still, I think running macOS on a Steam Deck takes the biscuit for now. Even if it is buggy and half-baked, it’s more daring than anything I’d ever try.

Editors' Recommendations

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD is built for PS5 and DirectStorage
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD being installed in a PC.
Meta Quest 3 is coming, but is Quest 2 still worth buying?
A Meta Quest 2, adjusted to look green, is being used for gaming.
MacOS Ventura and new MacBooks Pros are both coming soon
Stage manager in macOS Ventura.
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds sit next to a PS5 and DualSense controller.
This cheap but powerful laptop from Dell is under $600 today
Dell Inspiron 16 laptop in the open position.
This HP workstation just got a $3,000 price cut — seriously
A HP ZBook Studio G8 sits on a table.
HP’s classic student laptop is super cheap today
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.
Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $111
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.
Best HP Envy deals for October 2022
An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.
How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Someone watching Netflix on a tablet in bed.
How to use DALL-E 2 to generate AI images
DALL-E 2DALL-E 2 Image on OpenAI.
Intel’s A770 GPU outperforms the RTX 4090 in one key way
Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPUs are great for Twitch.
Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2022