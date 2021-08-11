  1. Computing

The architect behind Nvidia RTX DLSS and ray tracing now works at Intel

By

Nvidia’s RTX features have been among the primary selling points of its graphics cards in recent years. But now, the mastermind behind those advanced graphics features now works for one of Nvidia’s new rivals in the world of gaming graphics: Intel.

Nvidia RTX consists of two primary features: Real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), both of which are critical for running the latest games with all the visual glitter turned on. DLSS is critical for running the latest games with ray tracing enabled. It’s the bedrock that has allowed ray tracing to flourish in video games, and it’s a big reason why Nvidia still holds an edge over AMD in the space. Now, Intel looks to be joining the fray.

CoD Warzone running with and without DLSS enabled.
Nvidia

Intel has now hired the person behind both technologies, Anton Kaplanyan, suggesting that Intel could be working on its own DLSS competitor for its upcoming graphics cards.

Anton Kaplanyan had a short but meaningful stint at Nvidia from 2015 to 2017, during which he helped design RTX ray-tracing hardware and DLSS.

“After the hardware was done, my Nvidia Research colleagues and I realized that the hardware performance would not suffice for real-time visuals, so we started developing a completely new direction of real-time image reconstruction methods,” Kaplanyan wrote in a blog post.

Intel could be working on a similar technology for its upcoming graphics cards — the blog post is careful not to mention DLSS by name, after all. Kaplanyan’s hire is, at least in part, based on his experience with graphics and machine learning. “New differentiating technologies in graphics and machine learning is the missing cherry on the cake,” Kaplanyan wrote.

Anton Kaplanyan headshot.
Intel

That would make sense for Intel. AMD has already fired back at Nvidia with its competing FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, and some recent job postings suggest Microsoft is working on a similar feature. With Intel’s DG2 graphics card on the horizon, the company looks like it’s ready to play ball with the latest graphics technologies.

Intel is forming an all-star roster of graphics experts. In 2017, the company picked up Raja Koduri, who’s known for working in AMD’s Radeon division on the Polaris, Vega, and Navi architectures. Koduri now heads up Intel’s graphics and software sector, leading the charge on the company’s first foray into desktop graphics cards.

Kaplanyan is likely a key part of that strategy, aiding in the development of ray tracing and the software it requires to run in real time. Before joining Intel, Kaplanyan worked as a researcher at Facebook for the company’s virtual reality (VR) endeavors. During that time, Kaplanyan published a paper on neural supersampling, which looks an awful lot like DLSS.

The future of Intel’s graphics department looks bright, assuming the pieces fall in place as they should. With ray tracing pushing graphics more than ever before, as well as the rise of high-resolution and high refresh rate monitors, a supersampling method is essential.

“I think we are at the edge of a new era in graphics — an era where visual computing will become more distributed, more heterogeneous, more power-efficient, more accessible, and more intelligent,” Kaplanyan wrote.

Editors' Recommendations

Save over $700 off the perfect work-from-home laptop at Dell

Dell Vostro 15 5510 work from home and productivity laptop

The Razer Keycap Upgrade Kit hands-on: Keyboard upgrades for the masses

Razer keycap upgrade keys come in UK layouts as well.

VyprVPN’s summer deal just got serious — 87% off today

vyprvpn summer deal august 2021

HP Envy vs. HP Spectre

HP Envy 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

This Chromebook is perfect for students, and it’s only $159 today

walmart july 4th deals 2021 lenovo chromebook 11 6 deal

The chip shortage is pinching PC parts harder than ever before

An Intel wafer on a blue background.

The best cheap 2-in-1 laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review

Best cheap Newegg deals for August 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

This already cheap gaming laptop is $280 cheaper at Dell today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Grab the perfect HP back-to-school laptop for $250 off right here

HP Laptop for back to school screen display

Best VPN deals and sales for August 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

How to disable Cortana