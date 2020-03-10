The best 144Hz monitors for 2020

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When you’re equipping a gaming computer, you want the best and brightest—literally. That means going beyond the standard of 60Hz for monitors and aiming for 144Hz. The faster refresh rate means a seamless gaming experience, whether you favor RPGs or racing games.

Our top choice is the Asus MG279Q, but we recognize that not everyone wants a balanced, value-based approach to gaming. To that end, we’ll also cover ultrawide and G-Sync monitors to suit every need.

Asus MG279Q

Why you should buy this: At 1440p, with a high-refresh rate, and a beautiful IPS panel, the MG279Q is a fantastic gaming screen at a great price.

Who’s it for: Anyone who doesn’t care about G-Sync.

It’s rare for us to award the top spot on a hardware list to something that’s nearly four years old, but the Asus MG279Q has kept a firm grip on our gaming heart for a number of important reasons. In 2020 it remains a fantastic solution for anyone wanting to enjoy a high refresh rate, but just as importantly, it’s very affordable too, despite its feature set.

At 1440p and without HDR it’s not the most high-end of monitors, but it hits the sweet spot of making games look far better than 1080P while lacking the monstrous overhead of high refresh rate 4K. It supports FreeSync, rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync, which makes it cheaper and there are ways to get G-Sync working on it if you have an Nvidia graphics card. Alternatively, the recommendation below is a little more costly, but has G-Sync support baked in.

The MG279Q has wide viewing angles, fantastic contrast and color thanks to its IPS panel, and a wide color gamut with solid color accuracy. Its 4ms response time is fast enough for almost all gamers and it has a mix of Asus technologies that reduce blue light and flickering. It even has a cable tidy for the back.

The MG279Q is growing older, but it’s still one of the best high refresh rate displays you can buy, and for the price, it’s our favorite.

Asus PG279Q

Why you should buy this: It’s the G-Sync version of our favorite 144Hz display.

Who’s it for: Nvidia graphics card owners who want the best of the best.

The Asus PG279Q is the MG279Q but with G-Sync technology, which means it’s a couple of hundred dollars more expensive. If that’s worth it to you, then the PG279Q is a fantastic high refresh rate monitor that ticks all of the same boxes — albeit with the same weaknesses. It has a 1440p, 144Hz IPS panel (that can be overclocked to 165Hz) with great viewing angles and contrast. It’s our favorite gaming monitor.

It’s not the brightest of monitors, at 350 nits maxed out, but then it doesn’t support HDR, so those pops in brightness and color aren’t as important. While that is something we miss when using a display like this one, it doesn’t detract from how great a high refresh rate monitor this one is. It looks fantastic at 1440p and leaves enough graphical head room for even AAA games to get over 100 FPS if you have a decent graphics card to power it.

It’s not a cheap monitor by any means, but it’s cheaper than many of its 4K contemporaries. The Asus PG279Q offers value for money whilst ticking almost every box we want to see on a high refresh rate display.

Acer Predator XB3

Why you should buy this: It’s as high-end as you can get in the monitor market at this time.

Who’s it for: Those with powerful graphics cards and deep pockets.

It might not look like an ultra-modern display, but the Acer Predator XB3 is the pinnacle of modern screen technology. Yes, it has chunky bezels, but nestled within those plastic borders is a screen that runs at 4K resolution, has a 144Hz refresh rate, supports HDR, and G-Sync. With a brightness that hits 475 nits, there are very few monitors that can even come close to matching the specifications and real world performance of this display.

You will need a monstrously powerful graphics card (or even pair of them) to take full advantage of the XB3’s resolution, detail, and frame rate, but even if you don’t, there are many lower-end titles and older AAA games that will look absolutely fantastic on it.

There’s also non-gaming functions that can benefit from such a gorgeous screen. Photo-editing and movie viewing are enhanced by the fantastic color accuracy and wide color gamut support of this monitor, and its contrast ratio is strong enough to contend with some of the best monitors we’ve ever tested.

If you want even more from your monitor, you could opt for the similarly specced Acer Predator X27 which increases the brightness to 600 nits, making HDR video and supporting games pop even further, but at almost double the price, that’s a hard sell for us.

If you factor in value for money, the Acer Predator XB3 is the best 4K, 144Hz gaming monitor we’ve ever tested.

Read our full Acer Predator XB3 review

Samsung CHG90

Why you should buy this: Its enormous wraparound panel is immersive and beautiful to look at.

Who’s it for: Anyone who want to ditch the bezels of their multi-monitor setups.

If physical screen space is the most important factor for you when gaming or working with a high refresh rate, there’s nothing that can beat Samsung’s CHG90. It is absolutely enormous, stretching 49-inches diagonally before you factor in the bezels. While it is ‘only’ 3,840 x 1,080, so more like a pair of 27-inch 1080p screens side by side without the bezels, that resolution still looks fantastic. With so much screen real estate, games are incredibly immersive (the 1800R curvature helps there too) while work is enhanced with the ability to sit multiple windows side by side on the same screen.

Alongside its 144Hz refresh rate, the Samsung CHG90 also supports HDR for popping colors and deep whites and blacks, and a 1ms response time, so you needn’t fear ghosting on this screen. It does lack G-Sync, but FreeSync is available for AMD gamers and Nvidia users willing to jump through a few hoops for frame synchronization.

Although this isn’t a cheap monitor, it is nearly unparalleled at this size and price. If you want to ditch a dual monitor display or just want the most immersive, wraparound gaming experience money can buy, the CHG90 is one of the best high refresh rate options.

Read our full Samsung CHG90 review

ViewSonic Elite XG240R

Why you should buy this: It’s affordable and great to look at with a fast, 144Hz refresh rate.

Who’s it for: Those who don’t mind sacrificing certain features to get an affordable 144Hz screen.

You don’t have to spend a lot to get a great 144Hz monitor and in fact you can spend relatively little without making any major sacrifices if you know where to look. The ViewSonic Elite XG24R might not be particularly large, but its 24-inches is more than enough for 1080p gaming. It still supports the 144Hz high refresh rate of its contemporaries and it does so for well under $300.

As a TN panel it’s no surprise that this display has a response time of just 1ms, so there’s no need for concerns over ghosting. It also supports brightness levels up to 350 nits, which is comparable to some of our favorite non-HDR gaming displays. It even has AMD FreeSync, so those with AMD graphics cards can enjoy tear-free gaming without the need for V-Sync.

The RGB backlighting is a nice touch and the overall image of this display is pretty solid too. You do have to put up with thicker bezels and a rather boring design, but for less than $300 you get a blazingly fast, 1080p, high refresh rate monitor. That’s hard to beat, making this the best budget 144Hz display we’ve ever come across.

Read our full ViewSonic Elite XG240R review

