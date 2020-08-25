  1. Deals
The best cheap gaming monitor deals for August 2020

By

Any PC gamer will tell you that one of the most important parts of your battle station is the monitor, and whether you’re building your own desktop or you’re looking for good pre-built gaming PC deals, your display is one item on which you don’t want to skimp. Thankfully, you have plenty of options if you’re in the market for a cheap gaming monitor, and we’re here to help you find the perfect one. Below, we’ve put together a list of all the best cheap gaming monitor deals available right now along with a short buying guide to get you up to speed with the latest features to look for.

Today’s Best Gaming Monitor Deals

  • AOC C24G1 24-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor$145, was $180
  • BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24-Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor$200, was $289
  • Acer ED273 27-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor$220, was $280
  • Alienware 25-Inch 1080p 250Hz FreeSync + G-Sync Certified Gaming Monitor$346 with code SAVE10, was $510
  • LG 32GK650F-B 32-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor$347, was 400
  • AOC CU34G2X 34-Inch Curved UltraWide 1440p 144Hz Freesync Gaming Monitor$437, was $556
  • Samsung 49-Inch 1080p 144Hz Curved Ultrawide QLED FreeSync Monitor$1,000, was $1,100

AOC CU34G2X 34" Curved UltraWide 1440p 144Hz Freesync Gaming Monitor

$438
Expires soon
Ultrawide displays are a great alternative to multi-monitor setups, and this 34-inch 1440p gaming monitor from AOC has all the gaming features we like to see at a fantastic price.
Buy at Amazon

Acer 32-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$280 $310
Expires soon
If you're looking for a plus-sized 1080p 144Hz display for gaming, it's hard to do better than this curved 32-inch Acer FreeSync monitor -- especially at this deeply discounted price.
Buy at Newegg

Acer ED273 27” Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor

$249 $280
Expires soon
27 inches is a nice sweet spot in size, and the ED273 is a great curved option for Nvidia card users looking for a gaming monitor that's specifically compatible with G-Sync.
Buy at Amazon

BenQ Zowie XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$200 $289
Expires soon
Don't let its old-school look fool you: The 24-inch BenQ Zowie XL2411P packs a bevy of modern gaming features including a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and a 1ms response time.
Buy at Amazon
WITH CODE 'EKGJNL8B'

Auzai Portable IPS Monitor (15.6-Inch, 1080p Full HD)

$160 $190
Expires soon
The Auzai 15.6-inch IPS monitor is a perfect (and extremely affordable) way to add a second display to your laptop or portable gaming setup. Has USB-C and Mini HDMI ports for power and video.
Buy at Amazon

HP 25-Inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) FreeSync Monitor

$250
Expires soon
With AMD FreeSync and a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz, this 25-inch display from HP is a great pick for a 1080p gaming monitor.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH CODE 'SAVE10'

Alienware 25-Inch 1080p 250Hz FreeSync (+ G-Sync Certified) Gaming Monitor

$385 $510
Expires soon
With FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility (thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync certification program) and a 240Hz refresh rate, this 25-inch Alienware display could be the best 1080p gaming monitor deal right now.
Buy at Dell

Aorus 27-Inch Quad HD Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$460 $490
Expires soon
With a crisp 1440p resolution and a buttery-smooth refresh rate of 165Hz, this curved 27-inch Aorus display is one of the best Quad HD gaming monitors you'll find right now.
Buy at B&H Photo

AOC C24G1 24" Curved 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$145 $180
Expires soon
With a 24-inch curved VA panel, 1080p Full HD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync technology, the AOC C24G1 has just about everything you could want in a budget gaming monitor.
Buy at Amazon

LG 32GK650F-B 32" 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$380 $400
Expires soon
Moving past 27 inches, you'll want a good Quad HD monitor like this 32-inch unit from LG. On top of that crisp 1440p resolution, this gaming display features FreeSync and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Amazon

How To Choose A Gaming Monitor

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

When sorting through the myriad of gaming monitor deals that are available online, there are a few things to consider before you hand over your hard-earned cash. You don’t want to jump on the first cheap gaming monitor you find that meets your budget, as many that are advertised as “gaming displays” lack some important features.

After determining how much you’re willing to spend on a cheap gaming monitor, the first thing you’ll need to decide on is size and screen resolution. Bigger isn’t always better — your ideal display size has a lot to do with how close you’ll be sitting to it, and for most desktop PC setups, the standard 24 to 27 inches is fine. Displays in this size range are also ideal for 1080p, although at 27 inches, you’ll want to consider bumping up to 1440p if your GPU can support it. At 32 inches and beyond, you’ll likely want to stick to 1440p and even 4K gaming monitors, although this may depend on the display’s vertical resolution in the case of ultrawide panels. An ultrawide display that’s the same height as a 24-inch monitor will still look fine at 1080p.

One important feature that any good gaming monitor will have is some sort of vertical sync technology, the two prevailing standards being AMD FreeSync for use with Radeon graphics cards and Nvidia G-Sync for GeForce GPUs. Vertical sync ensures a smooth picture during fast-moving sequences by mitigating (if not eliminating) screen-tearing, an annoying issue where the lines that make up the image do not synchronize vertically. It’s generally recommended to get a gaming monitor that matches your graphics card, although Nvidia has been increasing cross-compatibility with FreeSync monitors lately. Just note that you’ll need a DisplayPort cable to take advantage of G-Sync; FreeSync works with either HDMI or DisplayPort.

The third thing to look for in a cheap gaming monitor is a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher. The general rule is that your display’s refresh rate should be at least twice the frames per second you want to game at (120Hz or more for 60fps gaming, for example). Modern HDMI and DisplayPort connections both support higher refresh rates, but some older standards like HDMI 1.4 may not. You will see many displays marketed as “gaming monitors” that only have refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Even if these units have FreeSync or G-Sync, they are not ideal for gaming at 60fps, which is the minimum that we recommend for PC gaming in 2020. There are plenty of cheap gaming monitor deals available that meet these criteria.

One final thing worth mentioning is curved and ultrawide displays, which have both become quite popular lately. Curved gaming monitors are nothing to be afraid of, but unless you’re going bigger than 27 inches (more specifically, if you’re buying an ultrawide panel), don’t pay extra for this feature — you probably won’t notice it much when sitting at a normal distance from a standard-sized desktop display. That said, ultrawide panels are one instance where we recommend going curved no matter what. These gaming monitors are naturally expensive but offer an elegant alternative to multi-monitor setups, and they might not be as cost-prohibitive as you think once you tally up the expense of buying multiple displays.

