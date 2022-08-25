Mark Zuckerberg just shared the news that the company’s next VR headset, presumably the Quest Pro, is coming in October and some of its groundbreaking features were discussed as well.

This is expected to be based on the advanced Project Cambria mixed reality device that Meta previewed last year at its annual Facebook Connect keynote.

Surprisingly, the confirmation comes from Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s latest podcast, as spotted by RoadToVR. Zuckerberg discussed the next frontier that Meta will be crossing with the Quest Pro, along with offhandedly mentioning the October release date.

“For the next device that’s coming out in October, there are a few big features,” he told Rogan.

Apparently, Rogan got some hands-on time with the latest device and was impressed with how well his avatar matched his facial expressions and tracked his eyes. When VR players identify strongly with their virtual selves, real connections will be formed and this could be a game-changing moment for virtual reality.

The Quest 2 headset is now two years old but it has served its purpose well, establishing a solid hold on the market and generating unprecedented interest in VR. It’s the perfect time to up the ante with more powerful hardware that can reach greater levels of realism and interaction.

The technology has already existed but not at a mass market scale and that is Meta’s strength, bringing these fringe technologies into the mainstream. Leaks and rumors point to the Meta Quest Pro bringing much better graphics performance, brighter displays with MiniLED or MicroOLED technology, improved controllers that no longer need the circular tracking loops, and perhaps even the ability to replace a laptop computer.

The Spotify podcast covered a variety of topics including the possibility of neural interfaces to simplify using augmented reality devices in the future and ended with a discussion of Meta’s social media platforms.

Meta has gone to great efforts to optimize and refine its rendering technology and these software improvements allow the aging Quest 2 to compete well with newer headsets. It’s currently our top pick among VR headsets that are currently available since it offers incredible value for such a low cost.

Since Meta’s next headset is said to cost more than $800, at least double that of the Quest 2, it will be interesting to see what’s possible. That price would have been prohibitive a couple of years ago but seems about right for an advanced headset in 2022.

