 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

How GDDR7 memory could might solve PC gaming’s VRAM woes

Monica J. White
By

Micron has just announced that some of the best graphics cards might soon receive a considerable boost — and this announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

According to Micron, the next-gen GDDR7 memory standard is expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Will this address the growing concerns regarding VRAM limitations, or will it simply contribute to the ongoing rise in GPU prices?

A graphic depicting the inside of a GPU.
Micron

While GDDR6/GDDR6X are the current video memory standards in graphics cards, it’s time to move on — the tech has been around since 2018, which is a long time in the world of computer hardware. Micron has a fix in the form of GDDR7, and it talked about its plans during its recent earnings call. So far, it appears that everything is on track and GDDR7 memory will make it to the market in less than a year from now — but that doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing it in GPUs right away.

Recommended Videos

Once GDDR7 is here, it’ll definitely serve up a massive boost in bandwidth, and that could be a lifesaver for cards with a small memory bus, like the RTX 4060 Ti or the RX 7600. However, even high-end GPUs will certainly benefit.

Wccftech reports that Micron is aiming for 36Gbps of bandwidth per pin, while the current maximum is around 22Gbps in Nvidia’s GDDR6X solutions, and 20Gbps for AMD’s GDDR6 options. Upgrading the bandwidth per pin will drastically boost the memory bandwidth for each GPU equipped with GDDR7. For instance, a budget card with a 128-bit bus will now offer 576Gbps of bandwidth, which is a huge step up. High-end models, like the RTX 4090, will be able to hit a massive 1.7TB/s in memory bandwidth versus the current maximum of 1TB/s.

This boost will arrive courtesy of Micron’s latest 1ß (1-beta) node, which utilizes deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV). The node that will follow, dubbed 1y, will move on to extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV).

Micron’s announcement is, indeed, perfectly timed. There’s been a lot of buzz about the problems that limited VRAM and memory bandwidth can cause in gaming scenarios. Nvidia received quite a bit of backlash for its $400 RTX 4060 Ti, which only sports 8GB of VRAM across a 128-bit bus. Imagine how much better that card might have fared if it already had GDDR7 RAM to give it that crucial boost of bandwidth.

RTX 4090.

The timing of Micron’s release is also pretty great. Nvidia isn’t planning to release a follow-up to its RTX 40-series graphics cards until 2025, so that gives it enough time to migrate to GDDR7. AMD is likely to follow suit, although it still has a fairly small range of RDNA 3 cards that needs to be filled out before it moves on to the next generation.

However, there’s a downside to GDDR7, which is that it will likely cause an increase in GPU prices. Seeing as some current-gen cards are already extremely overpriced, that doesn’t bode well for our wallets.

It also means that the GPUs that need this upgrade the most — meaning midrange to entry-level cards with a narrow memory bus — will likely not receive it for some time. We may see an RTX 5090 sporting GDDR7X VRAM, but the RTX 5060 might not be quite as lucky. Of course, nothing is certain right now, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
81% think ChatGPT is a security risk, survey finds
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

ChatGPT has been a polarizing invention, with responses to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot swinging between excitement and fear. Now, a new survey shows that disillusionment with ChatGPT could be hitting new highs.

According to a survey from security firm Malwarebytes, 81% of its respondents are worried about the security and safety risks posed by ChatGPT. It’s a remarkable finding and suggests that people are becoming increasingly concerned by the nefarious acts OpenAI’s chatbot is apparently capable of pulling off.

Read more
Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals: Sales you can shop now
Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.

Prime Day 2023 is happening on July 11 and July 12, and it should bring discounts on some of the hottest electronics money can buy. In fact, gaming laptops are likely to be some of the bestsellers in this year's Prime Day deals, and we're hoping for a banner turnout from third-party brands on Amazon and other retailers. For some, though, they may still want to grab a gaming laptop right now, and we're happy to say that a lot of the great gaming laptops deals to choose from today, at the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and of course Amazon, with retailers like Dell and Lenovo also hosting 'early bird'-style sales of their own right now.

That being said, we strongly advise waiting until Prime Day to do your shopping, and there are many great reasons to do that. For starters, Prime Day often has the best sales of the year, so any sales you find now will likely not be as great as the ones on Prime Day. An even more important point is that Prime Day is now only a few days away, and for something like a gaming laptop which isn't necessarily a necessity, waiting these extra few days will be worth it. Besides, many retailers will likely try and undercut Amazon, so we might see some great deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and a few other stores that might have great Prime Day gaming laptop deals.
Today's best Prime Day gaming laptops deals
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $650, was $900

Read more
How to disable VBS in Windows 11
Highlighting VBS is disabled in Windows 11.

Windows 11's Virtualization Based Security features have been shown to have some impact on gaming performance — even if it isn't drastic. While you will be putting your system more at risk, if you're looking to min-max your gaming PC's performance, you can always disable it. Just follow these steps to disable VBS in a few quick clicks.

Note: DigitalTrends does not recommend disabling any security features on your devices and takes no responsibility for any security issues that arise if you do.

Read more