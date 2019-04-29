Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows Core OS will reportedly be a no-show at May’s Build event

Chuong Nguyen
By
computing watershed moment coming surface phone concept blue ryan smalley behance

Microsoft’s unified Windows experience may not be ready in time for this year’s Build developer conference. While it was previously expected that Microsoft would show off Windows Lite (also known as Windows Core OS or WCOS) next month at Build, the company may not be ready in time. It was also revealed that Microsoft may have canceled plans for its dual-screen Andromeda device.

“Microsoft won’t be talking about Windows Lite or Core OS at Build keynotes,” The Verge’s Tom Warren revealed in a tweet on Twitter, according to a report by OnMSFT. “An event later this year would make sense for that, if it’s ready in time.”

Though Microsoft has not revealed any public details surrounding Windows Core OS, prior leaks suggested that the operating system would deliver a unified Windows code that works on various devices ranging from Microsoft’s oft-rumored and highly anticipated Surface Phone to larger devices like the Surface Hub. As the main “core” software between all the devices that support and run Windows, Windows Core OS can be used by Microsoft to quickly export the Windows experience to new form factors and devices, like 2-in-1 and dual-screen laptops, and deliver faster updates to these devices.

Microsoft was reportedly working on one build of Windows Lite, known internally as Santorini, for consumer devices, such as foldable PCs and laptops. This would have made Santorini a good fit for Microsoft’s oft-hyped Project Andromeda, a dual-screen phone that had been rumored to launch as the Surface Phone. Though Microsoft was extremely optimistic about the the transformative experience of Andromeda, the company eventually shelved plans to launch Andromeda, citing the lack of novel consumer uses.

Though the fate of Andromeda remains unclear — Surface hardware head Panos Panay appeared to be committed to the hardware in a prior interview — Warren replied to a Twitter user that “Andromeda is dead,” suggesting that Microsoft may be changing its strategy about its dual-screen device. Though Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, a dual-screen Android smartphone, and Huawei’s foldable phones have attracted quite a bit of attention and hype in recent months, Samsung is struggling to prove that its new smartphone is durable enough for everyday use. The displays on early Galaxy Fold review units have malfunctioned, prompting Samsung to delay the launch of the phone.

Don't Miss

The best Dell XPS 13 cases
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor S2719DC
Computing

These monitors will brighten up your game room or office, no matter your budget

Whether you want a monitor with a 4K resolution, HDR support, high refresh-rate for gaming, or just a great all-rounder at a good price, we've got something for you. These are the best monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
L3210CW
Computing

Make the most of your toner with our five favorite color laser printers

Color laser printers have improved over the years, and today's models offer both blazing print speeds and great image quality. Here are our favorite color laser printers, from massive all-in-ones to smaller budget options.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best laptops for college
Computing

Don’t start adulthood with a bad decision. These are the best college laptops

When it comes to choosing a laptop for college, there are a lot of things to consider, whether that's size, battery life, or price. So, before you spend all your hard-earned money on something you don't need, check out one of these laptops…
Posted By Mark Coppock
Alienware Aurora R8
Product Review

Alienware’s Aurora R8 is a graphics-packed gaming desktop in spaceship form

Solid performance and a competitive price makes the Alienware Aurora R8 a winner with gamers, but its eccentric spaceship-inspired design could limit its appeal with casual users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best travel adapters
Mobile

The best travel power adapters for international jet-setters

We recently tried out several of the best travel adapters on our journeys around the globe, and these are our favorite models so far. If you want to keep your gadgets juiced on the go, then snag one of these.
Posted By Simon Hill
wi fi 6 transform pc cisco usa new york city businessman sitting in coffee shop using digital tablet
Computing

How Wi-Fi 6 will transform connectivity in your home, at the office, and beyond

Though faster speeds and increase capacity are often heralded as benefits to Wi-Fi 6, the promise for longer battery life, lower latency, and better security could be equally important to PC users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
windows 10 october update
Computing

May’s Windows 10 update requires twice as much disk space as previous versions

While you're waiting for the next big update of Windows 10 to arrive in May, you might want to start cleaning out some disk space. The new version of Windows 10, version 1903, will require 32 GB or more of space to be installed.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Computing

Why limit yourself to one OS? Try one of these great virtual machine apps

Buying a new computer just because you want to utilize another operating system isn't necessary. Just use the best virtual machine applications to emulate one OS inside another, no matter what your platform or budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
high refresh rate pc gaming
Gaming

20 million PC gamers could defect from PCs to consoles by 2022

An estimated 20 million PC gamers could defect from PCs to consoles by 2022, according to a report from a technology marketing firm. The report predicts low-end PC gamers will move towards consoles or cloud-based gaming.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Apple Logo
Computing

Apple is recalling faulty plug adapters over risk of electric shock

Apple is recalling certain three-prong AC wall plug adapters shipped with Mac and some iOS devices, and also sold as part of the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. It said that in rare cases it could pose an electric-shock risk.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite laptop. Here are the best cases and bags for it

Whether you're a prolific traveler or simply want to make sure your beloved Dell XPS 13 is safe for that odd car trip, these are the best Dell XPS 13 cases, sleeves and carry bags we could find.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Massdrop x NuForce EDC3 in-ear headphone review
Mobile

Massdrop rebrands itself as Drop, launches slate of new products

Massdrop wants to have a slightly more memorable name and rebranded itself to simply Drop. Not only that, but the company also launched a series of new products, including new headphones, and a new mechanical keyboard.
Posted By Christian de Looper
HP Tango X review
Product Review

Easy to use and with quality prints, HP Tango X is more than a song and dance

Can a printer look good enough to reside in your living room? The Tango X does. With its fabric cover, it looks somewhat like a large, fabric-covered coffee-table book. But looks aren't everything -- it also prints quite well.
Posted By Ted Needleman