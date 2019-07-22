Computing

Time to upgrade: Microsoft notification reminds users of Windows 7 extinction

Arif Bacchus
By

In March, Microsoft announced that it would send Windows 7 users an on-screen “courtesy reminder” about the incoming end of support of the operating system. Now a few months later, on Tuesday, July 22, the “reminder” has appeared on Digital Trends’ computer screens, suggesting the process of phasing out Windows 7 is now underway.

At the time of publication, it is not certain if all Windows 7 users are currently seeing the “reminder,” but it was confirmed to have appeared on at least one of Digital Trends’ PCs. As last explained by Microsoft, the “reminder” doesn’t specifically mention updating to Windows 10. Instead, clicking on the “Learn More” area of the notification directs back to a dedicated website dedicated to the January 4, 2020 end of support for Windows 7.

Windows 7 users also have the choice of clicking “Do not remind me again,” to remove the notification from their systems. However, Microsoft did mention that the notification could appear on systems “a handful of times” throughout this year.

A routine Windows 7 update, dubbed KB4493132 from March, downloaded through Windows Update had initially introduced the “reminder.” A sample reminder notification similar to what Digital Trends experienced can be seen below.

microsoft pushing out windows 7 end of support alerts sample notification
Bleeping Computer

Microsoft is no stranger to these notifications, as it has previously sent out similar popups to Windows XP users when the operating system was being phased out. It also used similar — and lesser proactive — notifications when Windows 10 was first introduced. Unfortunately, the company faced heavy criticism from the public in the months thereafter.

Despite Windows 7 being 10 years old, the operating system remains popular and was only surpassed in marks share by Windows 10 in January. As a result, Microsoft will still provide paid extended Windows 7 security updates for businesses and enterprises past January 14, 2020.  But, general consumers are not included. This means you will need to out and purchase a new Windows laptop or pay for a new Windows 10 license after that date in order to keep your PC safe from viruses and other security threats.

There are currently great options for new Windows 10 laptops and desktops, from all the major brands. And, if you’re not happy with how Windows 10 feels, there are ways to change it so it looks more like Windows 7.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000
Up Next

Enjoy your favorite content in style with the best 4K TVs of 2019
how to convert m4a files to mp3
Computing

M4A is great for quality, but not for storage. Here's how to convert to MP3

Despite its remarkable ability to retain audio fidelity at a smaller size, M4A files aren't the best when it comes to compatibility. Check out our basic guide on how to convert M4A files to MP3.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

If you're an outlook user who sent an angry email and really wish you hadn't, then you're in luck. There are ways to recall that email, but you'll have to act fast. Here's how to recall an email in outlook.
Posted By Anita George, Tyler Lacoma
free drawing software
Computing

Need a free alternative to Adobe Illustrator? Here are our favorites

Photoshop and other commercial tools can be expensive, but drawing software doesn't need to be. The best free drawing software is just as powerful as some of the more expensive offerings.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Enjoy your music on more devices: Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3

FLAC files sound awesome — that is, if your device can handle the lossless format. No matter your OS there's a converter for you. Here's how to convert FLAC to MP3, so you no longer have to worry about incompatibility issues.
Posted By Anita George
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X 1950X Review
Computing

AMD Threadripper 3000 CPUs are nearly here, and they could be amazingly powerful

AMD's third-generation Ryzen CPUs are amazingly capable, but what about the 3000-series Threadripper CPUs? Those are coming down the pipe and quite possible quicker than anyone expected.
Posted By Jon Martindale
equifax security breach
Computing

Equifax agrees to pay $700 million settlement for its 2017 data breach

Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million as part of a settlement tied to its 2017 data breach. This settlement includes a restitution fund of up to $425 million for consumers affected by the 2017 data breach.
Posted By Anita George
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
PC build-out guide
Computing

We built this powerful 4K gaming rig for under $1,000. Here's what's inside

Think you can make a 4k Gaming PC Build for Under $1,000? We know you can. That's why we've put together a list of great components which can help you get started on your road to ultra HD gaming.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be released in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're going to see in the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Alex Blake
hp 2019 hd touchscreen flagship laptop amazon price cut
Deals

Get HP’s 2019 premium touchscreen laptop with Amazon’s 51% price cut

Amazon has a deal on the HP 2019 HD 15.6-inch Touchscreen Flagship Premium Laptop that brings its typical list price of $1,199 down to $588. That's a 51% price cut coupled with $611 worth of savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

10th-gen Intel laptops are coming, but desktop processors could be years away

Intel's 10th-gen chips have arrived, and they're to be based on the 10nm process that has given it so much trouble over the past year. The roll out might start slow, but it could snowball into a behemoth by the year's end.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure feat
Computing

Intel’s Ice Lake mobile chips give AMD’s desktop powerhouse a run for its money

Just when its postponed die-size shrink made consumers start worrying that Intel was slipping, leaked benchmarks for Intel's upcoming 10th-generation i7 show it outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
best looking games of 2018 visually stunning gris
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin