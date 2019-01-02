Digital Trends
Computing

Windows 10 takes the lead, surpasses Windows 7 in market share

Michael Archambault
By
Microsoft Windows 10

Following the release of Windows 8 in 2012, many businesses and consumers chose to hold on to Windows 7. Many users were unfavorably impressed with the newer operating system’s dual interface design that was aimed at supporting both tablet and desktop computers. Those users may finally be moving on, however, as enterprises and everyday individuals continue to take the plunge into Windows 10, and the operating system commandeers Windows 7 holdovers  — reaching a 39.2-percent market share for all PCs.

Looking a bit closer at the numbers, we can see that Windows 10 has officially become the number one operating system on the planet. Along with the impressive 39.2-percent share on all PCs, it has a 45-percent share on all PCs running Windows (the first number includes other operating systems such as MacOS, Linux, and Chrome OS). Experts initially predicted the Windows 10 takeover at an earlier point last year, but the operating system’s adoption rate fell behind its growth forecast.

Why the sudden shift to Windows 10? Within the tech community, there seems to be an axiom that Microsoft ultimately got every other operating system right, to a point where users are comfortable and happy with the result — we can see this pattern with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, and 10. And holdouts who kept their machines running Windows 7, avoiding the new interface design in Windows 8, seem to finally be making their way over to the new release.

Additionally, enterprise users are receiving a strong push from Microsoft as the company announced that it would be discontinuing support for Windows 7 in 2020. As always, Microsoft has offered an extended support option for Windows 7, but it will involve a monthly fee — a factor that most businesses would prefer not be present in their bottom line. Users who choose to hang onto Windows 7 after 2020 without a paid support subscription will find themselves vulnerable to security risks, bugs, and other issues that will not be patched.

Compared to past operating systems, estimated numbers for computers that will still be running Windows 7 when support ends in 2020 will still be quite high, coming in at 36 percent. Past operating systems that have remained in consumer and enterprise hands long after their expiration date include Windows XP, which had come in at 29 percent.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free video converters
dell 27 usb c ultrathin monitor s2719dc review review7
Product Review

Thin as an iPhone, this Dell monitor will make your friends stop and stare

Ultrawide and 4K might be the buzzwords in monitors right now, but the Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin monitor manages to be exciting by just nailing the basics. Plus, its ridiculously thin.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for January 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Acer Chromebook 15
Computing

You don't have to spend a fortune on a PC. These are the best laptops under $300

Buying a laptop needn't mean spending a fortune. If you're just looking to browse the internet, answer emails, and watch Netflix, you can pick up a great laptop at a great price. These are the best laptops under $300.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is here, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere VoIP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp printer sale
Deals

HP slashes prices on laser printers and more for the new year

HP makes some of the best printers on the market today, and a ton of them are on sale right now at discounts of up to $250. You have to act fast, though: This New Year's HP printer sale only lasts until Wednesday, January 2.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best free video converters desktop PC
Computing

Need to convert video in a flash? These free apps and services will do the job

Devices that are capable of playing video can be a picky bunch to say the least. Fortunately, the best free video converters can render format issues a thing of the past. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Computing

Lastpass and 1Password are both great, but which one would we recommend?

Picking a password manager isn't easy, but in our comparison guide we pit two of the most popular against another in a battle to see which is the best. This is LastPass vs. 1Password in a true face off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is ftp and how do i use it data center header
Computing

File Transfer Protocol explained: What FTP is and what it does

FTP stands for "File Transfer Protocol," and it's used to transfer files online. Most internet users don't need it, but web developers use it constantly. Here's what FTP is, how it works, and how you can get started using it.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Google to turn off the lights with native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10

Though the feature is already heading to MacOS Mojave in a future update, it has now been confirmed that Google will be adding support for a native dark mode in Chrome on Windows 10 as well. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lg announces 48 inch ultrawide monitor 1
Computing

You’ll need to clear out some space for LG’s new 49-inch UltraWide monitor

Promising to boost productivity for any task, LG's latest UltraWide monitor comes equipt with a 32:9 aspect ratio curved screen, that can replace your traditional multi-monitor setup. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus