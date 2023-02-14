 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Microsoft finally, officially pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Happy Valentine’s Day — Internet Explorer is now dead. After announcing it would phase out the legacy browser last year, Microsoft announced that it permanently disabled Internet Explorer 11 on consumer versions of Windows 10.

The browser was available on Windows 10 previously, despite Microsoft noting that it was “retired” and “out of support.” Windows 11 never shipped with Internet Explorer, with Microsoft moving to its new Edge browser.

An Internet Explorer desktop icon.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Microsoft confirmed in December 2022 that it would proceed with its ultimate end-of-life update for older versions of Windows, which would disable Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) function for systems including Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Edu, and IoT.

Related

Previously, Microsoft shuttered functionality for Windows 11 versions of Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, but left the browser functional on the older versions of Windows that were associated with businesses. The December announcement was a final warning for organizations to update to Microsoft’s current browser, Microsoft Edge, or risk having their companies disrupted due to incompatibility.

However, there are still some exceptions that will maintain support of the browser, including Microsoft’s Long-Term Servicing Channel for Windows 10 and versions such as the Windows 10 China Government Edition.

Today’s update will make it so that if you attempt to access Internet Explorer, it will not launch. It will also wipe all IE11-dependent applications from various Windows 10 systems.

Administrators and IT managers who have already taken actions to disable IE11 and update to Micrsoft Edge prior to February 14 do not have to take any action today. However, there is another update set for June 2023, which will remove IE11 visual references, including IE11 icons, from the Windows 10 Start Menu and taskbar.

Despite the eight-year curtain call on Internet Explorer, it also already lives on through Microsoft Edge with a “Reload in IE mode” button located in the taskbar to get you accustomed to using the newer browser. Internet Explorer mode allows you to view websites and applications based on legacy scripts and code in a more compatible fashion.

This feature will make it so Microsoft will continue to use the base technology that runs Internet Explorer, MSHTML and Trident engine, for the foreseeable future. The brand said it plans to support IE mode at least through 2029.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Great, hackers are now using ChatGPT to create malware
A laptop opened to the ChatGPT website.
I’ve seen the (distant) future of AI web search – here’s where it’s amazing, and where it struggles
Bing copilot AI chat interface.
Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: finally time to upgrade?
The screen of the Surface Pro 9.
How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet
windows 10 pro default product key privacy
Dell XPS 13 just dropped below $850
The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
The best Chromebooks for 2023
Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.
Apple Mac mini M2 vs. Mac Studio: mini PCs with powerful insides, compared
A top-down view of the Mac Mini.
How to check your CPU temperature
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
AI is coming for your PC games, but you should be excited, not worried
how ai can change destory pc gaming games respec featured
Yes, you can use both Mac and Windows — here are some tips to get started
The keyboard of the MacBook Pro 14-inch on a wood surface.
Waiting for the M3 iMac? We’ve got bad news for Apple fans
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.
Forget VR. Airglass made me actually enjoy video calls
A graphic showing airglass working on a laptop screen.
Flash deal drops this Dell laptop to $220 — but it won’t last long
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01